Lewiston, UT

Seamons, Raymond James

By Logan Herald Journal
Herald-Journal
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaymond James Seamons, 61, passed away May 24, 2021 at his home in Lewiston, Utah of natural causes. He was born February 19, 1960, in Albany, Georgia, the son of Farris Glade and Inez Preece Seamons. He married Beth Sue Ogden in Richmond, Utah. They were later divorced. He loved his chickens and doing yard work and gardening. He also enjoyed all types of music and even wrote music. He really believed in Heavenly Father and the power of prayer. He also believed in being prepared for the future. He was always willing to help others. He is survived by a son, Sydney Q. (Chelsea) Seamons of Pocatello, Idaho; a daughter, Felicia M. Seamons of Preston, Idaho; four grandchildren; by his mother, Inez P. Campbell of Lewiston; and by two brothers, Ronald Seamons of Franklin, Idaho and Robert Seamons of Lewiston. He was preceded in death by his father, Farris G. Seamons. Services will be held on Friday, May 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho. A viewing will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to the services. Interment will be in the Franklin, Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com.

