Memorial Day events set in Milaca, Princeton

Local veterans and family members of veterans will be commemorating Memorial Day at cemeteries throughout the Milaca and Princeton areas come Monday, May 31. In Princeton, VFW and American Legion honor guard representatives get an early start when visiting the township cemeteries, starting the day at 6:30 a.m. and visiting half a dozen local cemeteries to lay flowers on veterans’ graves and to fire rifles for a three-volley salute in the veterans’ honor.