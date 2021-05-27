Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milaca, MN

Memorial Day events set in Milaca, Princeton

By Jeff Hage
hometownsource.com
 6 days ago

Local veterans and family members of veterans will be commemorating Memorial Day at cemeteries throughout the Milaca and Princeton areas come Monday, May 31. In Princeton, VFW and American Legion honor guard representatives get an early start when visiting the township cemeteries, starting the day at 6:30 a.m. and visiting half a dozen local cemeteries to lay flowers on veterans’ graves and to fire rifles for a three-volley salute in the veterans’ honor.

www.hometownsource.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milaca, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Pease, MN
City
Princeton, MN
County
Mille Lacs County, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
Milaca, MN
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Memorial#Cemeteries#Korean War#Riverside Park#Center Field#Military Honors#Church Members#Vfw#Princeton High School#American Legion Post#U S Armed Forces#Borgholm#Milaca High School#Oak Knoll Cemetery#Christian Reformed Church#Memorial Day Activities#Recreation Park#Forest Hill#Veterans#Ceremonies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Festival
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Minnesota Statehometownsource.com

Rhythm on the Rum returning to Milaca in June

Festival week is a go in Milaca- including a parade that features one of the largest collections of marching bands in the state of Minnesota. The Milaca Area Chamber of Commerce announced Saturday, May 8 that the Rhythm on the Rum Festival will return Tuesday June 15 through Saturday, June 19.
Milaca, MNhometownsource.com

A traveling exhibit of holy relics drew a crowd to venerate the objects

St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Milaca was packed May 8 with worshipers looking to view a traveling exhibit of holy relics. Hosted by the Rev. Carlos Martins, the Treasures of the Church exhibit travels around the world to spread the experience of venerating the 165 relics. Before visitors could interact...
Elk River, MNhometownsource.com

Kids, families big winners in Chamber Parks Challenge

The wind, rain and even snow that accompanied spring in April did not keep people from hitting the parks across Elk River, Big Lake and Princeton last month — and for good reason. The Sherburne County Area United Way and the chambers of commerce from the three communities challenged the...
Milaca, MNhometownsource.com

Community Calendar for May 6

The Union-Times is happy to share your upcoming events. Email items to Connor Cummiskey, community editor, at connor.cummiskey@apgecm.com. Saturday, May 8, at 1 p.m. at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 645 3rd Avenue SE, Milaca. Visitors can learn about the role relics play in the Catholic Church and view over 100 saintly relics during the traveling exhibition.
Milaca, MNhometownsource.com

Over 100 saintly relics to visit Milaca

A holy collection like no other will be visiting Milaca this weekend. Visitors will be able to view a collection of 165 relics during the Treasures of the Church event at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 8, in St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Milaca, 645 Third Ave. SE. “Everyone will experience...
Princeton, MNhometownsource.com

Princeton's pandemic prom

Princeton High School’s prom was restricted this year to maintain social distancing. Guests could only view the grand march via a livestream and students were required to be masked and socially distance. Those who chose to participate walked across the stage in the auditorium and briefly stood in front of...
Milaca, MNhometownsource.com

Milaca prom goes 'Into the Woods'

Milaca High School hosted its prom grand march May 1. The march was themed as “into the woods.” Each student was given two tickets to the march and the rest of the public was able to view it via live stream. Students entered the high school gym and met their...