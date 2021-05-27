Cancel
Oneonta, NY

Historic Local Theatre To Re-Open This Weekend

By BIG CHUCK
WZOZ 103.1
WZOZ 103.1
 6 days ago

As we move through the easing of the pandemic rules and guidelines, many of us are waiting for another big shoe to drop. And that shoe is the re-opening of all movie theaters. It has been over a year since all of us movie goers have been able to enjoy our favorite pastime of sitting in a dark theater, popcorn and soda in hand, and watching the best, both old and new, of Hollywood on the giant screen. We cheered when the big Southside Cinema opened its screens recently at the Southside Mall in Oneonta.

WZOZ 103.1

WZOZ 103.1

Oneonta, NY
WZOZ 103.1 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York.

City
Oneonta, NY
Walton, NY
Government
Oneonta, NY
Government
City
Walton, NY
Person
Emma Stone
