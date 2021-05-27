Cancel
McClintock still clinging to derailed Trump Train

By "Vapor Trails"
Calaveras Enterprise
 6 days ago

The House of Representatives is as good a good/bad example of politics as I can conjure up. If your district representative wins, then she/he immediately goes into re-election mode, while the loser tries again in two short years. Doubly unfortunate is that we keep getting Tom McClintock as our District...

Presidential Electionncadvertiser.com

A surreal, submerged, conspiratorial, Trump-centered political universe still thrives

For more than five years, the rallies never stopped. It was a rally in Phoenix in July 2015 that elevated Donald Trump's presidential campaign into real contention. Trump's rallies over the next 16 months became cultural events, manifestations of the undercurrent of support that ended up tipping the scales that November. Even after Trump won, the rallies continued; less than a month after the election was called, Trump was back speaking before adoring audiences.
McClintock Supports Cheney’s Removal From Leadership

Washington, DC — Mother Lode Congressman Tom McClintock weighed in about the removal of Liz Cheney from the House Republican leadership ranks. Cheney, a Congresswoman from Wyoming, was third in command among the House Republicans. A critic of former President Donald Trump, she was relieved of her leadership duties during a closed-door meeting of fellow GOP House members.
McClintock, Lee Introduce Bill to Repeal Jones Act

Washington, DC…Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) and Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA) have introduced the Open America’s Water Act, a bill that would repeal the Jones Act and allow all qualified vessels to engage in domestic trade between U.S. ports. “Restricting trade between U.S. ports is a huge loss for American consumers...
Trump's back. Here's what his re-entry means for 2024.

WASHINGTON — Defeated presidents usually go away — at least for a long while. Not Donald Trump. Trump returns to the electoral battlefield Saturday as the marquee speaker at the North Carolina Republican Party's state convention. He plans to follow up with several more rallies in June and July to keep his unique political base engaged in the 2022 midterms and give him the option of seeking the presidency again in 2024.
The Hill

Barbara Comstock: If Trump disappeared there wouldn't be many Republicans in the search party

Former Virginia Republican Rep. Barbara Comstock said on Sunday that if former President Trump went missing, "I don't think you'd have many Republicans in the search party." Comstock made the remark while appearing on NBC's "Meet the Press" to discuss the recent Senate vote in which Republicans blocked the creation of a commission to look into the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Comstock has put her support behind the family of Brian Sicknick, the Capitol police officer who died shortly after the attack, in their call to form a commission.
Newsweek

Sidney Powell Claims Trump 'Can Simply Be Reinstated,' Biden Told to Leave White House

Attorney Sidney Powell, who filed baseless 2020 election challenges on behalf of former President Donald Trump, insisted on Saturday that the Republican politician "can simply be reinstated"—continuing to promote conspiracy theories and misinformation about President Joe Biden's victory. Powell made the remarks during the "For God & Country Patriot Roundup"...
Marjorie Taylor Greene: Matt Gaetz And I Are ‘Taking Charge’ in GOP ‘Civil War’ Against Trump-Hating Republicans

Earlier, we reported that nearly one-third of Republicans believe QAnon conspiracy theories, which some observers say is enough to eventually take over the GOP. Georgia Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, a QAnon believer, suggested Thursday that the takeover is already happening before our very eyes. During an appearance on the Real America’s Voice network, Greene claimed there is a “civil war” within the party between Trump-hating Republicans and devout worshippers of the former president like her and Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz.
GOP chooses Big Lie over Jan. 6 truths

Insurrection: “a violent uprising against an authority or government.” That pretty much nails it, doesn’t it? So, why do some Republicans insist on saying the insurrection of Jan. 6 was not an insurrection? Why do they want to characterize the violent attack as just “a normal tourist visit?”. Now we...
Opinion: Few Republicans have integrity anymore

Kevin McCarthy, the House minority leader, and many other disillusioned Republicans, are contemplating having Liz Cheney removed from her position of power. Cheney is the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney. This congresswoman from Wyoming voted to impeach Trump, as did Sen. Mitt Romney. Both of these individuals are...
Fox News

Monica Crowley: Trump Can Show He’s Still “The 800-Pound Gorilla” In The GOP

On Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla, former US Treasury official Monica Crowley discussed the possibility of President Trump running again in 2024. “I think he needed some rest after what happened to him over the last five to six years, never mind last year. And I think he is thinking through a number of things. I think there are a number of things that have to be true for President Trump if he’s going to pull the trigger again and do this. I think number one his health, mental and physical. He’s a very young 74, but he’s still 74. His political clout, he’s going to put himself on the line to endorse a lot of candidates next year going into the election. So if many of them, if not most of them win, it will show that he is still the 800-pound gorilla in the party and his ability to raise money. He no longer has Twitter, now he’s going to start his own platform, which is great. I can’t wait for it. But he’s going to be without the social media lovers that were so helpful to him for the last several years. So I think he’s thinking through a lot of things. I think he’d probably like to, but we’ll have to see how it shakes out.”
The Free Press - TFP

Jim Jordan Launches Investigation Into Lack Of Federal Oversight Of Risky Gain-Of-Function Experiments

House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan and Wisconsin Rep. Mike Gallagher launched a congressional investigation Wednesday into the lack of federal oversight of gain-of-function experiments that set out to make dangerous pathogens more transmissible. Jordan and Gallagher’s letter, which extensively cited the Daily Caller News Foundation’s previous reporting on...
Ohio Senate Candidate Josh Mandel Faces Mockery For Burning His Mask in the Name of ‘FREEDOM’

Ohio Republican Senate candidate Josh Mandel is facing ridicule for making a theatrical display of himself burning a face mask. As a growing percentage of Americans become fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, more and more places are opening themselves up to the public, dropping mask requirements and loosening social distancing rules in the process. To celebrate the relaxed restrictions, Mandel — who is running to replace outgoing Republican Senator Rob Portman — decided to make a spectacle of himself yelling “FREEDOM” on Twitter after filming himself torching a mask at the bottom of a stairwell before dropping it and walking away.
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene among GOP members marking Pride month with bill to ban rainbow flag at embassies

Several Republican members of the US House of Representatives marked the start of Pride Month this week by joining an effort to ban the flying of rainbow-coloured flags at US embassies.A news release from the office of Congressman Jeff Duncan of South Carolina indicated that three additional Republican members had joined the bill as co-sponsors this week, bringing the total number of official supporters in the House to twenty members of the 211-member strong GOP caucus.The bill was first unveiled in February by Mr Duncan and its original co-sponsors including the fiery gadfly Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, known for...