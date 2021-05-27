McClintock still clinging to derailed Trump Train

On Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla, former US Treasury official Monica Crowley discussed the possibility of President Trump running again in 2024. “I think he needed some rest after what happened to him over the last five to six years, never mind last year. And I think he is thinking through a number of things. I think there are a number of things that have to be true for President Trump if he’s going to pull the trigger again and do this. I think number one his health, mental and physical. He’s a very young 74, but he’s still 74. His political clout, he’s going to put himself on the line to endorse a lot of candidates next year going into the election. So if many of them, if not most of them win, it will show that he is still the 800-pound gorilla in the party and his ability to raise money. He no longer has Twitter, now he’s going to start his own platform, which is great. I can’t wait for it. But he’s going to be without the social media lovers that were so helpful to him for the last several years. So I think he’s thinking through a lot of things. I think he’d probably like to, but we’ll have to see how it shakes out.”