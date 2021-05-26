Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newton, MA

New Falls Apartments’ waiting lists

baystatebanner.com
 15 days ago

New Falls Apartments’ waiting lists are currently open for one (1) three (3) and four (4) bedroom subsidized apartment homes. Maximum income limits apply and all applicants will be screened for eligibility in accordance with the approved Tenant Selection Plan. Applications are available in person at 2281 Washington Street, Newton, MA 02462 from 8:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m. or by mail by calling 617-244-7781 or emailing Manager.NewFalls@BarkanManagement.com.

www.baystatebanner.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newton, MA
Real Estate
Local
Massachusetts Business
City
Newton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Real Estate
City
Washington, MA
State
Washington State
Newton, MA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Washington Street#Lists#Reasonable Accommodations#Bedroom#Equal Housing Opportunity#Applicants#Income Limits#Mail#Calling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Newton, MAWicked Local

Newton resident passes Massachusetts Real Estate Brokers Exam

Newton resident, Bob Magazu, has successfully passed the Massachusetts Real Estate Brokers Exam, the highest in Real Estate Brokerage Licensure. Magazu is licensed with Bean Group, one of the largest and fastest growing real estate agencies in New England. He is also Licensed in Maine. For information, visit https://BobMagazu.com.
Reading, MAhomenewshere.com

Reading Public Library again leads the way with reopening plan

READING - While some municipal buildings have remained shuttered since the COVID-19 pandemic first hit more than a year ago, staffers at the Reading Public Library will early next week reopen their Middlesex Avenue facility for the second time. Earlier this week, Library Director Amy Lannon announced that beginning on...
Newton, MAWicked Local

Police, other department budgets to increase, Newton mayor says

The city budget will be going up in fiscal 2022, after the economic slowdown due to COVID in fiscal ’21. Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said on May 12 the total city budget for fiscal 2022 is $528.2 million - a 5.2% or $26.2 million increase. In fiscal ’21, “we paused almost...