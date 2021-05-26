New Falls Apartments’ waiting lists are currently open for one (1) three (3) and four (4) bedroom subsidized apartment homes. Maximum income limits apply and all applicants will be screened for eligibility in accordance with the approved Tenant Selection Plan. Applications are available in person at 2281 Washington Street, Newton, MA 02462 from 8:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m. or by mail by calling 617-244-7781 or emailing Manager.NewFalls@BarkanManagement.com.