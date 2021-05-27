Microsoft releases Windows Terminal 1.9 preview with new quake mode and more

Satya Nadella described the upcoming system update as the most important in a decade. What's in store for Microsoft's „next-gen Windows”?. Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft, announced more novelties in Windows during the Build 2021 conference. As reported by The Verge, the new release is expected to bring big changes for developers and creators, offering them better ways to share and monetize their apps. Engadget suggests that developers will be given the option to use third-party payment systems for in-app purchases, which would enable devs to avoid paying commissions. The Redmond giant promises developers "an innovative new open platform". This means a revolution in the Microsoft Store is coming, the details of which we will get to know soon.