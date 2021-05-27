Microsoft releases Windows Terminal 1.9 preview with new quake mode and more
This week is Windows Terminal's second birthday, and to celebrate Microsoft has released a new update that introduces a number of key changes and additions. One of the biggest changes in Windows Terminal Preview 1.9 is the ability to set it as your default terminal emulator, but there are also changes to Settings -- which has an actual interface now rather than requiring JSON editing. On top of this, there is a new quake mode for easy Terminal access.betanews.com