Marvel's Secret Invasion series adds another cast member

Cover picture for the article

Christopher McDonald is the latest addition to the cast of Secret Invasion, the upcoming Marvel series on Disney Plus, Deadline reports. Secret Invasion will follow a group of Skrulls, shape-shifting aliens who have been infiltrating Earth for years. In an interview with Comic Book, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said the show will tap into "the paranoia elements of the Secret Invasion comic series that was great with the twists and turns that that took."

