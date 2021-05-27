Former UConn star Moriah Jefferson looking to reassert herself after series of injuries
Moriah Jefferson has never quite fulfilled her potential because of a series of injuries, but she’s hoping that changes this summer. “I’m going extremely hard, working out constantly every day, just trying to get better every day,” Jefferson, the former UConn standout, said last week. “It’s not easy, but I know God has a plan for me so I’m going to keep following that plan as long as I can.”www.greenwichtime.com