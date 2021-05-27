Former UConn star Moriah Jefferson looking to reassert herself after series of injuries

No, not the regular season. We’ve still got a ways to go before the curtains formally open on the 2021-22 campaign. We’re talking about the UConn women’s basketball team’s offseason conditioning program, which gets underway Tuesday. The Huskies won’t have their full complement of players available, but that’s not a problem in this case. After all, it’s only June, and coach Geno Auriemma will still get a pretty good glimpse at a team many are projecting to be the best in the country.