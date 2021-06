Mel Tucker has some work to do for the next season. In a total rebuild for the Michigan State Spartans, there were some positives in the shortened 2020 season. With a full slate, Tucker might have his team in position to make some moves, but they’ll have to scrape to make a bowl game with at least six wins. One anonymous coach, speaking to Athlon for its college football preseason magazine, thinks it’s still more of a rebuild than people think.