Chrissy’s Clever Cheers at Son’s Game Gets Laughs [AUDIO]
I will be the first to admit that I am usually the loudest mom cheering at my son, Ryan's baseball games. I just love to watch him play and I also encourage his teammates in a positive, sometimes too boisterous way. I never yell anything negative, but I do come up with some clever nicknames and phrases when I cheer. Oh and I also mic myself up. This week, I found a way to work a popular and funny commercial into my "Big League Chooch".1045theteam.com