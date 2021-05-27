Chrissy’s Clever Cheers at Son’s Game Gets Laughs [AUDIO]

This week Steve's Daddy Tips are all about ways to manipulate your kids and spouse into making your life a little easier. This week’s first Daddy Tip is for all about bath time. If you are like me and have a toddler and an infant, you know that bath time can be a pretty big production at night. My wife and I split the duties each night, but I’m here to tell you to always try to bathe the infant instead of the toddler if you can get a choice. Bathing toddlers is like giving a bath to a drunk monkey, it’s not fun and you end up all wet. And bathing an infant is just fun. So when bath time comes rearing its ugly head, be sure to snatch up that infant and say “I’ll bathe the baby tonight!”