If you’re looking for new music, you might head to Twitter or Facebook. Don’t. Instead, head over to Bandcamp and get your musical mind blown. Bandcamp is a marketplace where you can buy downloads, vinyls, even cassettes, and you can stream your purchases with the Bandcamp app. But more important than all that are two simple features. Bandcamp connects artists directly with fans, and the artists actually get most of the money you spend. Oh, and it has a killer blog for finding new music.