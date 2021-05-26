newsbreak-logo
Egypt’s Covid-19 vaccination programme picks up pace

By Nada El Sawy
thenationalnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCountry received raw materials for local production, increased vaccination sites and made it easier for vulnerable people to receive shot. Egypt has increased efforts to inoculate its 100 million people against Covid-19, including at-home vaccination for ill people and paving the way for local vaccine production. About 1.6 million people...

www.thenationalnews.com
Public Healthnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Singapore 'on track' to relax pandemic curbs in two weeks, says PM

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Monday that the city-state "should be able to relax" coronavirus-related restrictions after June 13 as scheduled. "Because of your support, the number of cases has come down," Lee said in a televised statement. "We should be on track to bring this outbreak...
Public Healthjagonews24.com

India logs lowest Covid cases since April 9 with 1.52 Lakh cases

India on Monday reported 1,52,734 new COVID-19 cases as 3,128 more patients succumbed to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said. India’s overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,80,47,534 with 20,26,092 active cases and 3,29,100 deaths so far, reports The Statesman.
Public Healthmwakilishi.com

Kenya Receives 72,000 Doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine from South Sudan

Kenya has received 72,000 doses of the AstraZeneca Covishield vaccines from South Sudan. A Kenya Airways flight carrying the consignment arrived at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Saturday evening. The vaccines were received by officials from the Health Ministry and were ferried to National Vaccine Depot in Kitengela,...
Public HealthClick2Houston.com

Vietnam finds new virus variant, hybrid of India, UK strains

HANOI – Vietnam has discovered a new coronavirus variant that’s a hybrid of strains first found in India and the U.K., the Vietnamese health minister said Saturday. Nguyen Thanh Long said scientists examined the genetic makeup of the virus that had infected some recent patients, and found the new version of the virus. He said lab tests suggested it might spread more easily than other versions of the virus.
Worldraleighnews.net

Bolivia steps up vaccination drive with Chinese COVID-19 vaccines

LA PAZ, May 17 (Xinhua) -- Bolivia's President Luis Arce on Monday called on health authorities to step up the country's mass vaccination campaign with a new shipment of COVID-19 vaccines from Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinopharm. "Here are all the vaccines we have pledged," said Arce, following the shipment's arrival...
Public Healthpersiadigest.com

China is frightening again: Guangzhou is armored for viruses

Now it’s official: China has fooled us twice about Covid. The first is by hiding its origin and spread, and the second by telling us that we have defeated it and developed effective vaccines. After the first lie has been denied, China is now dealing with the second great lie. But this second hurdle, which can be foreseen in light of Beijing’s recognition of the poor efficacy of vaccines, could be more complicated. Not only in terms of political image and credibility, but also in terms of structural and economic damage. In fact, the epidemic is spreading again in the heart of Guangzhou, Old Canton, the capital of Guangdong Province, which is the largest industrial development in terms of population and the highest level in the country, where many products destined for international markets are produced. As always, the Chinese authorities are trying to limit and contain the alarm. But the narration of events, no matter how sweet it may be, is not sufficient to hide the gravity of the situation.
Medical & Biotechstatista.com

COVID-19 Vaccine Pipeline Fills up Again

Booster shots, inoculations for children and even intranasal delivery are among the trending topics to do with second-generation coronavirus vaccines. Data shows that the COVID-19 vaccine pipeline is indeed filling up again. More than 60 vaccines are currently listed for stage 1 or stage 1/2 trials, while a whopping 184 candidates in pre-clinical trials are registered with the WHO.
Worldmelodyinter.com

Khairy eyeing 150,000 Covid-19 shots daily once vaccine deliveries pick up from June

KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — Khairy Jamaluddin said he is targeting for Malaysia to administer up to 150,000 Covid-19 vaccinations per day once the vaccines start arriving in larger shipments next month. The coordinating minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) said the Health Ministry has also secured another...
Public Healthqatar-tribune.com

India records lowest daily COVID cases in six weeks

India reported 173,790 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the lowest daily spike in 45 days, as infections from a second wave continued to decline across the country. Earlier this month, India’s daily cases hit a grim world record with 414,000 infections. The daily death toll remains high with 3,617 fatalities...