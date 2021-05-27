Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

GameStop (GME Stock), AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC Stock) rally as Bitcoin tumbles [Video]

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLatest crypto-rout redirects speculation capital to meme stocks. GameStop and AMC Entertainment rally, as Bitcoin sees solid resistance near the $40K handle. Major US indices are stable ahead of today’s US GDP report. We discuss the possible market reaction to the data on the index level. In company news, Ford’s plans to accelerate electrification please investors, Amazon’s MGM deal sees little price action, oil companies are under the pressure for going green. Plug Power is up despite the recent death cross formation, and Disney is a top pick at UBS.

www.fxstreet.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amc Entertainment#Gamestop#Amazon Stock#Stock Price#Stock Investors#Gme Stock Rrb#Amc Stock#Gamestop#Mgm#Plug Power#Ubs#Company News#Price Action#Meme Stocks#Oil Companies#Today#Video#Solid Resistance#Rally
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
News Break
Disney
News Break
Amazon
Related
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Stocks to Buy as Consumer Spending Continues to Surge

A rise in consumer spending driven by gradual job growth and multiple direct stimulus checks has been fueling the growth of consumer companies. And because the U.S.’ fast-paced COVID-19 vaccination program could lead to a further increase in consumer spending, we think McDonald's (MCD), Best Buy (BBY), and American Eagle (AEO) are poised to benefit in the coming quarters. Read on.A faster-than-expected economic recovery and job growth have drove aggregate spending up significantly last two month. According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index rose 3.6% sequentially in April. Multiple fiscal stimulus checks distributed since last year have also contributed to the rise in consumer spending.
Stocksinvesting.com

Forget Meme Stocks: Buy These Strong Growth Stocks with Big Upside

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) AMC shares soared nearly 100% Wednesday, while fellow so-called meme stocks Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY and GameStop GME jumped 60% and 13%, respectively. Despite these huge gains the broader market was far more subdued with all three major U.S. indexes up marginally on the day. The...
StocksPosted by
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Markets Churn Even as Meme Stocks Swing Higher

While the broader markets failed to make any big moves for a second straight day, the same can't be said for meme stocks. AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC, +95.2%) – which got caught up in GameStop's (GME, +13.3%) massive short squeeze earlier this year – has been the one to watch recently, and hit a record high today after the movie theater chain said it will offer free popcorn and other perks to retail investors.
Stocksdailynewsen.com

AMC Soars Past $70, Halted by NYSE; Jim Cramer Says Stock'Overvalued'

AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report shares soared past $70 Wednesday, hitting a new all-time high that worth the planet's biggest movie theater chain at greater than $30 billion, since the newest'meme stock' trend continues to grip Wall Street. TheStreet's creator, Jim Cramer, nonetheless thinks the stock is now nicely...
StocksSpringfield News Sun

US stocks turn choppy on Wall Street; AMC soars again

Stocks wavered between small gains and losses Wednesday as gains in technology companies were kept in check by losses in industrial companies and other sectors. Stock indexes wavered between small gains and losses Wednesday as trading on Wall Street turned choppy for the seconds straight day. The S&P 500 was...
StocksFXStreet.com

Strong seasonal pattern for Amazon (AMZN Stock) [Video]

The broad conditions for equity buyers remain in place. Easy central bank monetary policy and broad fiscal stimulus mean conditions are suitable for further equity gains. However, investors need to be aware that markets have been trading at elevated levels and are struggling to make new highs despite strong Q2 earnings.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Rises 1%; iRhythm Technologies Shares Plunge

`Midway through trading Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.33% to 34,689.77 while the NASDAQ rose 0.16% to 13,758.43. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.30% to 4,214.55. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 33,287,570 cases with around 595,210 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 28,307,830 cases and 335,100 deaths, while Brazil reported over 16,624,480 COVID-19 cases with 465,190 deaths. In total, there were at least 171,196,260 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 3,565,440 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
BusinessPosted by
Daily Herald

Blackberry, AMC, GameStop soar as meme stocks make a comeback

The start of this year was one of the wildest times the stock market has ever seen. By the end of January, video game retailer GameStop (GME) was trading at nearly 30 times its $17.25 valuation, shares of software company Blackberry (BB) hit its highest in a decade, and stocks of movie theatre chain AMC (AMC) surged nearly 840%.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

AMC Stock Gets the Gamestop Treatment, Rockets Up 95%

AMC’s stock price sailed upward Wednesday, growing more than 95 percent in a day to close at $62.55 a share, an all-time high. The New York Stock Exchange halted trading of AMC twice to calm volatility. As with Gamestop earlier this year, AMC saw institutional investors bet against it—the theater chain’s business tanked during the coronavirus pandemic—and meme stock buyers on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets spring for the stock in retaliation. AMC, which is the largest theater chain in the world, said in a statement that it would offer its new base of enthusiastic individual investors a free large popcorn at their first summer movie screening.
MarketsPosted by
TheWrap

AMC Entertainment’s Stock Rockets 34% as Reddit Rally Rolls On

The meteoric rise of AMC Entertainment’s stock continued on Wednesday morning, with the nation’s largest cinema chain seeing its share price jump another 34% during the first two hours of trading. The jump pushed AMC’s stock to $43.08 per share. For reference, AMC opened the year at $2.01 per share...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases Shares of 1,994 GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000. Several other large investors have...
BusinessInvestor's Business Daily

AMC Tries To Harness Its New Superpower As Market Cap Tops GameStop's

AMC Entertainment (AMC) will engage directly with its army of retail investors after the world's largest movie theater company raised more than $230 million from a stock sale to expand. AMC stock jumped. The moves pointed to an effort to convert its zealous supporters as a resource that lasts beyond...
StocksBenzinga

AMC Shorts Get Smoked And Options Traders Jump In

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) made another new all-time high on Wednesday, but this time by a mile, soaring over 80% at one point, above its previous all-time high of $36.76. Options traders piled into AMC and purchased hundreds of call contracts totaling tens of millions of dollars. Over...
Stocksinvesting.com

AMC Entertainment, Zoom Rise Premarket; Tesla Falls

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock soared 19%, set to continue the recent rally and setting up to open at a record high a day after the company raised $230 million to cash in on a social media-driven trading frenzy. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock fell 0.3% after the electric car manufacturer announced it’s...
StocksNBC New York

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Etsy, Cinemark, DXC & More

Bed Bath & Beyond, AMC, BlackBerry – Reddit darlings Bed Bath & Beyond and AMC climbed in wild trading. Shares of the home furnishings retailer soared 62% after the company announced the release of three new private label brands scheduled to hit the shelves in the next few months. AMC jumped 95%, and trading in the name was briefly halted. BlackBerry also leapt 31.9%.