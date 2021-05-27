Choi Woo Sik and Kim Da Mi's upcoming drama 'That Year, We...' to begin filming for SBS

I’ve heard mixed things about KBS weekend drama Revolutionary Sisters so much that my love for Kim Young Nam is still not enough to venture into it (yet). Something about highly unpleasant personalities for the three female leads which sometimes is done on purpose to then later show growth. The network has assembled the leads for the next weekend drama to take over in September and Gentleman and Young Lady is described as a sweet warm tale. Ji Hyun Woo plays a widower with three young children still mourning his wife, he hires a bright happy personality new nanny/tutor for his kids and the two fall in love. This drama casting got a lot of news recently for the selection of rookie actress Park Se Hee as the female lead, she’s been in other dramas but in small roles, and her casting here came after a 500 actress audition. Directing is a daily drama veteran who directed Man in a Veil, Dal Soon’s Spring, and Love to the End with the script from the writer of My One and Only, Rosy Lovers, Here Comes Oh Ja Ryong, and Blow Breeze.