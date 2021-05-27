Cancel
Choi Woo Sik and Kim Da Mi's upcoming drama 'That Year, We...' to begin filming for SBS

By allkpop
tuipster.com
 6 days ago

Choi Woo Sik and Kim Da Mi's upcoming drama 'That Year, We...' is set to begin filming for SBS.According to reports on May 27, the first original rom….

www.tuipster.com
First Look at Upcoming tvN Sat-Sun Drama The Devil Judge with Ji Sung, Kim Min Jung, Jin Young, and Park Gyu Young

The Sat-Sun time slot remains tvN‘s most high profile and where it puts all the big name cast dramas, so right now there is Mine with Lee Bo Young and Kim Seo Hyung and funnily enough that drama will be followed by Lee Bo Young‘s real life hubby Ji Sung‘s upcoming The Devil Judge (Demon Judge). Mine feels like a Sky Castle and Penthouse cousin and that genre is not my cup of tea so sorry to my beloved Lee Bo Young for skipping this one when I slogged through with her the dull as beans When My Love Blooms for her. I’m super excited for The Devil Judge since it’s basically the Ji Sung show as the titular character who renders verdicts like he’s on a game show and hides a big secret. Sadly my New Heart OTP reunion here isn’t going to be a romantic one (wahhhhhhh!) as Kim Min Jung plays a lobbyist who is Ji Sung’s nemesis in the drama. Rounding out the cast is Jin Young as an idealistic rookie judge and Park Gyu Young as his friend and also the detective looking into the devil judge’s secret. The drama is from the screenwriter of Ms. Hammurabi and the PD of Two Weeks, Triangle, and Children of Nobody.
Worldkoalasplayground.com

Kim Dong Wook Joins Seo Hyun Jin’s Outdoor Stroll in First Teaser for tvN Healing Romance Drama You Are My Spring

The first teaser is here for upcoming tvN Mon-Tues drama You Are My Spring and it’s arriving in the middle of Summer on July 5th but I’m all for the abundance of spring time vibes forthcoming. The first teaser shows us female lead Seo Hyun Jin strolling in the spring time outdoors, dressed in a cute dress with her hair perfectly tousled like a pastoral maiden. She listens to soft music until male lead Kim Dong Wook joins her and then it turns into boppy trot music as they dorkily dance off together for the rest of their walk. It’s nothing terribly memorable in terms of first teasers but does provide visual confirmation that our leads do indeed look very bright and beautiful together.
Celebritiesallkpop.com

Taecyeon and Kim Hye Yoon confirmed for tvN's new drama 'Tale of Secret Royal Inspector and Joy'

Taecyeon and Actress Kim Hye Yoon have been confirmed as the leads for tvN's new drama, 'Tale of Secret Royal Inspector and Joy'. tvN's new drama 'Tale of Secret Royal Inspector and Joy' will be a comedic, historical period drama that centers around an intelligent but lazy secret agent, and a divorcee woman who holds beliefs ahead of her times while searching for her happiness.
Worldallkpop.com

Kwon Hyun Bin cast in upcoming historical drama 'The Red-Stained Sleeve Cuff' alongside 2PM's Junho & Lee Se Young

Kwon Hyun Bin has been cast in the upcoming historical drama 'The Red-Stained Sleeve Cuff'. On May 25, his label YG Entertainment confirmed, "Kwon Hyun Bin has confirmed his appearance in MBC's new drama 'The Red-Stained Sleeve Cuff'." Based on the historical novel of the same name by author Kang Mi Kang, 'The Red-Stained Sleeve Cuff' deals with the life and story of the grand prince Lee San, later King Jeongjo of Joseon. 2PM's Junho and Lee Se Young were previously confirmed for the drama as well.
WorldSoompi

Go Min Si Sends Warm Support To Set Of Former Co-Star Song Kang’s Upcoming Drama

On March 26, Song Kang’s official Twitter account revealed photos of Song Kang posing in front of a snack truck and coffee truck sent by Go Min Si. Song Kang and Go Min Si previously acted together in both “Love Alarm” and “Sweet Home.” Currently, Song Kang is filming his upcoming drama “Nevertheless” opposite Han So Hee, and Go Min Si is appearing in “Youth of May” with Lee Do Hyun, who also co-starred in “Sweet Home” with both actors.
MoviesSoompi

Lee Hyun Woo Joins Cast Of Upcoming Korean Remake Of “Money Heist”

Actor Lee Hyun Woo has joined the cast of the Korean remake of “Money Heist”!. “Money Heist” is a Spanish crime drama (also known as “The House of Paper”/”La casa de papel”) about a group of people who undertake a heist on the Royal Mint of Spain, led by a criminal mastermind called the Professor. The show has been streaming on Netflix since 2017.
WorldSoompi

Upcoming Drama “Nevertheless” Previews Song Kang And Han So Hee’s Sweet Romance

JTBC’s new drama “Nevertheless” has shared a sneak peek of Song Kang and Han So Hee’s sweet moments!. Based on the webtoon of the same name, “Nevertheless” is a romance drama starring Han So Hee as Yoo Na Bi, a woman who doesn’t believe in love but still wants to date, and Song Kang as Park Jae Uhn, a man who doesn’t want to date but still wants to have flings.
Celebritiesallkpop.com

Yeon Woo Jin to star opposite Son Ye Jin in upcoming drama 'Thirty-Nine'

Yeon Woo Jin is set to star opposite Son Ye Jin in the upcoming drama 'Thirty-Nine'. On June 1, reports revealed Yeon Woo Jin will be starring as the male lead of the new JTBC drama 'Thirty-Nine' opposite Son Ye Jin. The drama follows the lives of 3 friends on the verge of turning 40 years old. It's described as a realistic, slice-of-life drama that will follow the friends as they experience life and romance.
Newsweek

Korean Drama Actors Lee Seung-gi And Lee Da-in Confirmed To Be Dating

New power couple alert! Two South Korean stars have been "carefully getting to know each other" after romance rumors were circulating about Lee Seung-gi And Lee Da-in. Mouse star Lee Seung-gi and Alice actress Lee Da-in have been photographed together and have reportedly been dating since the end of last year. The pair are said to have bonded over a shared love of golf.
Worldkoalasplayground.com

Yeon Woo Jin and Lee Moo Saeng Offered Male Lead Roles in Upcoming Female Friendship K-drama Thirty Nine with Son Ye Jin, Jeon Mi Do, and Ahn So Hee

The casting of male leads for upcoming jTBC drama Thirty Nine (39) is underway and it looks like the production has an eye for talented actors who will be complementary support to the three female leads for a female-centric drama. Yeon Woo Jin and Lee Moo Saeng are the first two actors offered the male lead roles in the drama which has firmed up the leading lady cast of Son Ye Jin, Jeon Mi Do, and Ahn So Hee. This drama sounds quite lovely as it focuses on the deep friendships of three best friends who are all on the cusp of 40 so I hope it doesn’t create shrill personalities and let’s the story tell itself naturally. The drama is coming from the PD of Age of Youth 2 and Last who is also a co-director of Run On, with the screenwriter of Boyfriend (Encounter), Kim Ji Young: Born 1982, My Annoying Brother, and Entertainer.
WorldSoompi

Song Joong Ki In Talks To Star In Upcoming Revenge Drama

Song Joong Ki may be returning with a new drama soon!. On May 27, it was reported that the actor will star as the male lead of the upcoming drama “Chaebol Family’s Youngest Son” (literal title). In response to the report, Song Joong Ki’s agency commented, “He has received a...
Worldkoalasplayground.com

Ji Hyun Woo and Rookie Leading Lady Park Se Hee to Headline Next KBS Weekend Drama Gentleman and Young Lady

I’ve heard mixed things about KBS weekend drama Revolutionary Sisters so much that my love for Kim Young Nam is still not enough to venture into it (yet). Something about highly unpleasant personalities for the three female leads which sometimes is done on purpose to then later show growth. The network has assembled the leads for the next weekend drama to take over in September and Gentleman and Young Lady is described as a sweet warm tale. Ji Hyun Woo plays a widower with three young children still mourning his wife, he hires a bright happy personality new nanny/tutor for his kids and the two fall in love. This drama casting got a lot of news recently for the selection of rookie actress Park Se Hee as the female lead, she’s been in other dramas but in small roles, and her casting here came after a 500 actress audition. Directing is a daily drama veteran who directed Man in a Veil, Dal Soon’s Spring, and Love to the End with the script from the writer of My One and Only, Rosy Lovers, Here Comes Oh Ja Ryong, and Blow Breeze.
Moviespunchdrunkcritics.com

Kevin Spacey Is Making A Comeback In Franco Nero’s Upcoming Film

Well, damn. Maybe those super weird “Let Me Be Frank” videos Kevin Spacey does around the holidays actually are working? Because the disgraced actor is on the verge of a comeback, his first since his career came to a sudden halt due to multiple allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct.
Moviesseattlepi.com

Steven Soderbergh's Crime Drama 'No Sudden Move' to Premiere at Tribeca Film Festival

The film is set to screen on June 18 — at The Battery in New York City — as the festival’s centerpiece gala selection. The cast of “No Sudden Move” is expected to make an appearance at the outdoor event, which is taking place as part of Tribeca’s 12-day celebration to reopen the city and bring back live entertainment. Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, David Harbour, Jon Hamm, Brendan Fraser and Kieran Culkin star in the film, but Tribeca’s organizers did not specify who will be in attendance.
TV Seriesimore.com

Rebecca Ferguson to star in 'Wool,' an upcoming dystopian drama at Apple

Apple has made a straight-to-series order for "Wool." The upcoming dystopian drama will star Rebecca Ferguson. Rebecca Ferguson is set to make her Apple TV+ debut. In a press release, Apple has announced that it has made a straight-to-series order for "Wool" starring the actress. The series, which is based on Hugh Howey's bestselling trilogy, will be written by Graham Yost and directed by Morten Tyldum.
Celebritiesimdb.com

Lily James, Sebastian Stan and More Stars Who Look Identical to the Real People They Played

Seeing double! It's not every day a celebrity transforms into a fellow star, public figure or infamous person. But when it does happen, it's pure magic. Case in point? Lily James and Sebastian Stan dropped jaws and left everyone in awe with their transformations for their new roles, in which they are playing one of Hollywood's sexiest couples: Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. On Friday, May 7, Hulu sent pop culture fans into a frenzy after releasing the first official images of its upcoming miniseries, Pam & Tommy. Plus, the two leads shared behind-the-scenes portraits of themselves to show off their epic makeovers. "Love Bites," Sebastian captioned...