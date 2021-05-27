AMC Entertainment Holdings Stock Forecast: AMC surges, weekly RSI back at January overbought levels

AMC shares spiked again on Thursday, up nearly 15%. The cinema chain has been surging nearly non-stop. Stock breaks January frenzy highs as RSI is overbought. Update: To the moon! AMC is really not happy about the Gamestop movie being made and is determined to show those movie makers who the real star of the show should be. AMC smashes through the January $20.36 high on Thursday, while GameStop (GME) languishes well below its own January high. In the process, AMC shares take out the $21.44 high from September 2018. Caution should be ringing though as the RSI on the weekly chart is now nearly more overbought than back in January, this is confirmed by the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) another momentum indicator.