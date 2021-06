SEEKONK, MA – Join us for a lively discussion of Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century by Jessica Bruder on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 6:00 pm. The discussion will take place at the picnic table behind the library, or feel free to bring your own chair. In case of rain, the meeting will take place in the large meeting room, with socially distanced seating. The title is available digitally through Overdrive, or you may pick up a print copy at the library.