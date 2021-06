GREENSBORO, N.C. — To some, a light bulb shining on a stage is exactly that, but in the theatre world, that light is known as a 'ghost light.'. "Some people say it was originally lit to keep the ghosts away from the theatre but that's not actually it, it really is just a representation of the spirit of the theatre (of live theatre) and keeping a light burning on the stage so the stage is never dark," said Director of Marketing at the Carolina Theatre, Meagan Kopp.