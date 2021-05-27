Cancel
Layton, UT

Janet Lucille Barber Weis

Standard-Examiner
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI passed into the loving arms of Our Father in Heaven and the Blessed Mother Mary on May 21, 2021 surrounded by my loving family at home in Layton, Utah. I was born July 17, 1937, in Evanston, Wyoming to Winston Beard Barber and Etta Lucille Hellewell. I grew up and attended school in Evanston, graduating from Evanston High School 1955. I attended the University of Wyoming for one year. I also attended Stevens Henager College in Ogden.

