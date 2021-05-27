Cancel
Epic Charter Schools Severs Ties With Co-Founders

By KOSU
kosu.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpic Charter Schools announced a complete governance overhaul late Wednesday. The state's largest school district will sever all ties with its founders' management company Epic Youth Services (EYS). It will no longer have a relationship with David Chaney and Ben Harris as of July 1. "Severing ties with EYS will...

www.kosu.org
