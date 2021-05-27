Epic Charter Schools Severs Ties With Co-Founders

Two Buffalo charter schools are suing the School Board in order to remain open. Westminster Community Charter School and Enterprise Charter School have filed suit against the Buffalo Board of Education in the New York Supreme Court. Westminster and Enterprise hope to keep their two schools, which serve 'economically disadvantaged students,' open. The Buffalo Public Schools Board voted on March 31, 2021, to close the two schools. The decision impacts approximately 950 students in grades kindergarten through 8th. Westminster and Enterprise said, in a media release I received, the decision to close them creates disruption for students and parents, as it came too late for families to apply to other charter schools. It also says that the decision will cause students to have to enroll in schools that are underperforming - noting that its two schools have better test scores than 25 schools in BPS.