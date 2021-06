Big Hit, the company behind K-pop megastars BTS, have put out an open audition call for aspiring pop music producers, as Music Business Worldwide points out. The search is part of Big Hit's 2021 Next New Creator (NNC) endeavor. "We are looking for a producer ready to step onto the global music industry stage," the website reads. Big Hit is searching for a "producer specializing in pop music" of any education and experience level who is also above the age of 14. Candidates must also have "an excellent understanding of the global music market and trends."