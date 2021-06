A procession of law enforcement vehicles arrive at the grounds of the state Capitol in Bismarck on Thursday afternoon for the North Dakota Peace Officers Memorial. North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem speaks and delivers the North Dakota Peace Officer of the Year plaque to Amanda Holte, widow of slain Grand Forks Police Officer Cody Holte. Cody Holte was killed in the line of duty in May 2020 and his name is among the 65 names on the memorial.