Lions defensive tackle Joel Heath reportedly out for the season

By Ken Delaney
wtvbam.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALLEN PARK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Detroit Lions defensive tackle Joel Heath will reportedly miss the upcoming season after tearing his ACL. According to the NFL Network, Heath was injured yesterday in a drill during Organized Team Activities. He signed a futures deal with Detroit in February. Heath, out of...

wtvbam.com
