By this point in the music streaming wars, most people have settled on a service, whether that be Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, or even YouTube Music. Each of the best streaming music services has its own strengths and weaknesses, but they mostly share the same catalog of content and similar pricing structures. So if there's not much to differentiate between these different apps, how are any of them going to successfully convince you to dump the one you're currently using and give theirs a try? Spotify is building up its original podcasting and audiobook content offerings. Apple is trying to generate churn from other services by offering premium features like lossless or high-def music for free to its subscribers. YouTube Music's draws people in thanks to its integration with YouTube Premium and the YouTube platform in general.