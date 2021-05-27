Roma coach Mourinho targets Fulham keeper Areola

One of the most shocking appointments this season has been the hiring of Jose Mourinho. When this was announced, what was your reaction? How do you think he will do at Roma?. I have to say I was shocked. I was at work and one of my listeners tweeted me saying I’d have some big news to discuss on the next episode of Across the Romaverse. I thought he was referring to Fonseca not returning which had been announced a few hours earlier. Then I refreshed my timeline and saw the news. I couldn’t believe it. I think Mourinho will do well at Roma, at least in the short term. He brings the change in mentality that Roma so desperately needs, especially in big matches. I think he will improve Roma’s defense which is badly needed as well. How well he can do also depends on how Tiago Pinto and the Friedkins reinforce the squad though. I think a striker, defensive midfielder, and goalkeeper will be the priorities. He may not last longer than the three years of his contract if he follows his recent track record, but I think the potential is there to do well.