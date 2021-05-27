Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Roma coach Mourinho targets Fulham keeper Areola

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePSG are ready to sell goalkeeper Alphonse Areola after his successful loan with Fulham. PSG chief Leonardo has no interest in bringing back Areola and instead has slapped a €10m price-tag on the France international for the summer market. It's been suggested Areola would favour remaining in London - though...

www.tribalfootball.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alphonse Areola
Person
Jose Mourinho
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fulham#Roma#France#Italy#Back Areola#Psg Chief Leonardo#London
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
A.S. Roma F.C.
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Fulham F.C.
Place
Europe
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueESPN

Tella on target as Southampton beat Fulham

SOUTHAMPTON, England May 15 (Reuters) - Nathan Tella scored one goal and made another as Southampton secured a 3-1 home win over Fulham to pile on the misery for the already-relegated Londoners. Southampton went ahead in the 27th minute when dead-ball specialist James Ward-Prowse picked out Che Adams with a...
Premier LeagueTelegraph

The Spurs conundrum: why finding a new manager is so difficult

It was once said that Chelsea were running out of managers, insomuch as they had sacked in their then-recent history every one of the small eligible pool of elite level coaches who might have been suitable, like a Soviet-era purge that had the inconvenient consequence of a dearth of competent cavalry officers or heart surgeons.
Premier Leaguesemoball.com

Southampton beats already-relegated Fulham 3-1 in EPL

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) -- Nathan Tella scored his first goal for Southampton in a 3-1 win over already-relegated Fulham in the English Premier League on Saturday. The midfielder came off the bench to net the second while Fulham's consolation came from 18-year-old Fabio Carvalho scoring his first goal for the London club.
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Mourinho emphasises P-word as he prepares for new Roma job

Former Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho insists he does not let outside noise affect his managerial decisions as he prepares to take over at Roma. Mourinho was sacked at Spurs last month after a poor second half of the season, but was out of work for just 15 days following his appointment as head coach of the Serie A side in a role that will start next season.
Premier Leagueplanetfootball.com

Comparing Tuchel’s first 25 games as Chelsea manager to Mourinho’s

Thomas Tuchel has had a huge impact since taking the reigns at Stamford Bridge and replacing Frank Lampard as manager of Chelsea. Prior to his arrival, the Blues looked destined to miss out on the top four and unlikely to bring home any silverware despite a huge summer spending spree. But under the German, they find themselves in the FA Cup final, the Champions League Final and near certainties for a top-four spot.
UEFAPosted by
Reuters

Champions Inter see off Roma to stretch unbeaten run

Champions Inter Milan stretched their unbeaten Serie A run to 20 games as they eased to a 3-1 victory over AS Roma on Wednesday. Crowned Serie A winners for the first time in 11 years, Inter showed no sign of letting up as goals from Marcelo Brozovic, Matias Vecino and Romelu Lukaku preserved their 13-point lead at the top with two games to play.
SoccerYardbarker

Breaking Down AS Roma with Steven Sciavillo of Chiesa di Totti

One of the most shocking appointments this season has been the hiring of Jose Mourinho. When this was announced, what was your reaction? How do you think he will do at Roma?. I have to say I was shocked. I was at work and one of my listeners tweeted me saying I’d have some big news to discuss on the next episode of Across the Romaverse. I thought he was referring to Fonseca not returning which had been announced a few hours earlier. Then I refreshed my timeline and saw the news. I couldn’t believe it. I think Mourinho will do well at Roma, at least in the short term. He brings the change in mentality that Roma so desperately needs, especially in big matches. I think he will improve Roma’s defense which is badly needed as well. How well he can do also depends on how Tiago Pinto and the Friedkins reinforce the squad though. I think a striker, defensive midfielder, and goalkeeper will be the priorities. He may not last longer than the three years of his contract if he follows his recent track record, but I think the potential is there to do well.
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Jose Mourinho: I never let outside noise affect my managerial decisions

Former Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho insists he does not let outside noise affect his managerial decisions as he prepares to take over at Roma. Mourinho was sacked at Spurs last month after a poor second half of the season, but was out of work for just 15 days following his appointment as head coach of the Serie A side in a role that will start next season.
Soccersemoball.com

Sassuolo forward Raspadori gets 1st call up to Italy's squad

ROME (AP) -- Sassuolo's 21-year-old forward Giacomo Raspadori received his first call-up to Italy's national team Monday when coach Roberto Mancini named a 33-man squad for the Azzurri's first European Championship warmup game. Italy hosts San Marino in Cagliari, Sardinia, next week for a friendly. Raspadori has scored six goals...
SoccerTribal Football

Mourinho insists Roma pressure no problem

Jose Mourinho insists the pressure of being Roma coach won't be a problem for him. Mourinho will replace Paulo Fonseca at the end of the season. “When I make important decision, I make sure I have all the information I need at my fingertips," he said. “This is the best...
UEFAYardbarker

Video: Pedro Scores to Give Roma a Two Goal Lead Over Lazio

The second half between AS Romas has felt like a heavyweight fight as both squads are looking for the fixture’s second goal. Lazio is looking for the tying goal; meanwhile, Roma eyed goal number two that could potentially put the game away. Well, it was Roma that scored the second...
SoccerYardbarker

Siniša Mihajlović: Lazio Legend Profile

Siniša Mihajlović is a name that opponents loathed to face during his time in Serie A, first with Roma and then eventually culminating his legend status at Inter Milan. But, it was truly with Lazio that he lived out his greatest career moments – from the summer of 1998 to 2004.