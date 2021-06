Pictures at the Plaza: TODAY, May 15th, 3-5 p.m. at The Plaza 1400 Broad St. New Castle Main Street will be taking pictures pre-prom. Parents and prom-goers invited to stop by. Titan Spring Heritage Celebration: TODAY, May 15, 10:00 a.m. The Alumni Association invites all former spring athletes (from Tri High and the four previous schools) to attend this very special celebration and reconnect with those that participated in Tri High’s rich athletic history. Start the day with a softball doubleheader at 10 a.m. and the event will be between games. Public is encouraged to attend.