Grizzlies fall against Jazz in Game 2 of playoffs, Morant breaks record

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
wmcactionnews5.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Grizzlies may have lost against the Jazz in Wednesday night’s Game Two of the NBA Playoffs Ja Morant broke a franchise record scoring 47 points!. Morant also scored 71 points in his first two career playoff games. That’s the most since before the 1949-1950 season...

