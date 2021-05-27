Cancel
New Castle, IN

David Russell Dumford

Courier-Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith sadness and love, the family of David Russell Dumford announces his passing at his home in New Castle with his wife, Lisa by his side on Monday, May 24th from an extended illness. Dave was born May 13, 1950 in New Castle, Indiana and was a son of the...

www.thecouriertimes.com
New Castle, IN
Anderson, INAnderson Herald Bulletin

Community Briefs: May 17

ANDERSON — On Friday, May 21, from 4:30 to 7 p.m., the Madison County 40&8, 1600 Rangeline Road, will have an all-you-can-eat fish dinner. The menu will consist of Alaskan Pollock, coleslaw, escalloped potatoes, and green beans. Cost is $10 and carryout will be available. Tips Day proceeds aid Alternatives.
Indiana StateWLFI.com

ISDH: Tippecanoe reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Monday, May 17, 559 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19. According to the Indiana COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard, 2,511,882 people have received the first dose of the vaccine. 2,305,943 including the single-dose vaccine, are fully vaccinated. locally, Tippecanoe County reports 74,824 have been fully vaccinated.
Indiana Statefordcountyrecord.com

SIA Foundation awards grants to 17 Indiana nonprofits

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) today announced 17 Indiana nonprofit organizations from 11 counties will be awarded capital grants totaling an unprecedented $148,724.07 by the SIA Foundation. Since its establishment in 1997, the SIA Foundation has awarded more than $2 million to fund nonprofit projects across Indiana....
Indiana Statemidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Indiana Downs

1st_$35,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd, cloudy. Off 2:31. Time 1:46.29. Sloppy. Also Ran_It's the Sunrise, Alias Rex, Strong Style, Forsberg. Exacta (6-4) paid $17.00. $0.1 Superfecta (6-4-7-2) paid $4.10. $0.5 Trifecta (6-4-7) paid $13.05. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
Indiana StateSFGate

Indiana boy, 16, sentenced in fatal shooting of another teen

FRANKLIN, Ind. (AP) — A 16-year-old suburban Indianapolis boy charged as an adult in another teen's fatal shooting has been sentenced to more than two years in prison after pleading guilty to criminal recklessness and a weapons charge. A Johnson County judge sentenced Marcus Salatin on Friday to 825 days...
Henry County, INCourier-Times

HENRY COUNTY CALENDAR 05-15-21

Pictures at the Plaza: TODAY, May 15th, 3-5 p.m. at The Plaza 1400 Broad St. New Castle Main Street will be taking pictures pre-prom. Parents and prom-goers invited to stop by. Titan Spring Heritage Celebration: TODAY, May 15, 10:00 a.m. The Alumni Association invites all former spring athletes (from Tri High and the four previous schools) to attend this very special celebration and reconnect with those that participated in Tri High’s rich athletic history. Start the day with a softball doubleheader at 10 a.m. and the event will be between games. Public is encouraged to attend.
Henry County, INCourier-Times

Memorial Park super announces more summer events; Veterans Weekend extended

Memorial Park Superintendent Tracy Harrison gave the county commissioners an update Wednesday on events that are coming up at the park this summer. On Memorial Day, May 31, there will be a presentation at the park, although a time has not been set yet. The Henry County Veterans Museum and the Friends of Memorial Park gift shopping will be open for the first time on that day.
New Castle, INCourier-Times

For The Record

Justin Braden, 39, was arrested on preliminary charges of contempt, possession of meth, resisting law enforcement, theft and auto theft. Michael Piercy, 40, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and battery. Gas prices. Indiana low last 24 hours: $2.65 Aurora Fuel Mart. Indiana high last 24 hours:...
Henry County, INCourier-Times

Multiple fundraisers coming up for the Henry County Expo Center

Get your Expo questions answered, donate to the project, and support local businesses at the same time. First, lace up your skates and fire up your mix-tape this Sunday from 2-5 p.m. when the Henry County Expo Center hosts its ’90s Hip Hop Jamz party at The Rink, 406 N, Memorial Dr., New Castle.
Henry County, INCourier-Times

Celebrating Small Business: F.C. Tucker Crossroads Real Estate

This series is provided by the New Castle Henry County Chamber of Commerce to highlight local companies during Small Business Week. Working downtown has allowed F.C. Tucker Crossroads Real Estate, a local real estate service, to be part of local events such as the Chamber of Commerce’s Christmas Walk and Memorial Day Parade, as well as being close to the company’s bank, attorney, the courthouse, and a great restaurant, Primo. They love downtown but would like to see the completion of a few more restaurants. Being a member of the Chamber has kept them involved in their community and connected to business community.
Anderson, INpendletontimespost.com

Highway sale draws the crowds

The streets in town were abuzz with eager shoppers on Friday and Saturday, looking for bargains and enjoying the fresh air during this year’s Highway 38 Sale. Mary Ann Uberto of Anderson was out on the second day of the annual two-day rummage event — which stretches along State Road 38 from Noblesville to New Castle — for the first time.
Henry County, INCourier-Times

PATHWAY TO YOUR PASSION

The New Castle Henry County Chamber of Commerce hosted 26 organizations at the Pathway to Your Passion job fair May 6 in the Arts Park. Participating were American Senior Communities, Army National Guard, Boar’s Head Provisions, Citizens State Bank, Eastern Indiana Works, ERA Integrity Real Estate, ESS, F.C. Tucker Crossroads Real Estate, First Financial Bank, Grede Casing Company, Henry Community Health, Henry County REMC, Hy-flex Corporation, IVY Tech Community College, New Castle-Henry County Public Library, Reach networks, Regal Roofing and Construction, Reid Health, SERVPRO of Henry and Randolph Counties, Star Financial Bank, State Farm Insurance – Doug Meier, Sugarcreek Packing Company, The GEO Group, Inc., The HR Connection, LLC, TS Tech and Walmart.
Henry County, INCourier-Times

Walker re-elected as AIC district president

INDIANAPOLIS – Henry County Auditor Debbie Walker was re-elected President of the Association of Indiana Counties’ (AIC) East Central District during the District Meeting in Shelby County this month. As District President, Walker represents the elected county officials in the East Central District of the state, which includes the following...
Indiana StateFox 59

Warmer days in the works for central Indiana

The early morning temperatures were once again quite chilly around central Indiana on Wednesday, with some outlying locations dipping to and near the freezing mark. Early Wednesday, Indianapolis fell to 37° with lows of 33° at Crawfordsville and 32° in New Castle. We are not quite ready to put the...
New Castle, INCourier-Times

DAR chapter met May 1

On Saturday May 1st, 2021, the monthly meeting of the Major Hugh Dinwiddie DAR Chapter was held at the home of Karen Campbell. Regent Denise Akers opened with our rituals assisted by Linda Ashwill, Chaplain. It was followed by our treasurer report given by Dianne Taylor, Treasurer. Secretary report was given by Sherry Rigney. Secretary reports are posted online with motion to accept & seconds approved online. Last month, April, motion to accept was made by Amelia Wyatt with Marianne Hughes & Brenda Cotton seconding the motion.
Henry County, INCourier-Times

May 22 is the 8th annual 'Paint Out'

Plein Air artists from Indiana and surrounding states will gather here Saturday, May 22 for the eighth annual Art Association of Henry County’s Paint Out. The art association is holding the paint out in conjunction with Indiana Plein Air Painters Association (IPAPA). “Artists will be painting Plein Air or outdoors...
Henry County, INCourier-Times

Are there unmarked burials in Henry County Memorial Park?

It was long the belief of Henry County historian Ulysses "Bud" Bush that the burials of the persons who resided in the old County Poor Farm in Henry County Memorial Park were on the hill just west of the home. I suppose it's not a certainty but I would believe Bud before I would anyone else in this matter. And if true, we need to find out.
Henry County, INAnderson Herald Bulletin

Good Morning: Henry County artists to hold Paint Out

NEW CASTLE — Plein Air artists from Indiana and surrounding states will gather Saturday, May 22, for the eighth annual Art Association of Henry County’s Paint Out. The art association is holding the Paint Out in conjunction with Indiana Plein Air Painters Association (IPAPA). Artists interested in participating in the...
New Castle, INCourier-Times

Harvey wins Optimist District essay contest

Lydia Harvey, a sophomore at New Castle High School, recently won the Indiana North Optimist essay scholarship contest based on a theme of “Reaching Your Dreams by Choosing Optimism.” Harvey won the local contest representing the New Castle Breakfast Optimists whose president is Jennifer Hicks. Harvey was honored by the...