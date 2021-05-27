Cancel
Download To Stage Reduced-Capacity 2021 Event At Donington Park

By Tim Peacock
udiscovermusic.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDownload will stage a reduced-capacity, government-approved festival at Donington Park on June 18-20. The full bill for the event, expected to feature around 40 bands, will be unveiled on May 28. Ticket-holders for Download 2022 will be given priority access to purchase tickets for the June event. All tickets will be weekend camping tickets only: no day tickets will be released and you will need to stay on-site for the duration of the festival. As a Government scientific Events Research Program event, festival-goers will need to consent to take part and must be over 16. The best news for the festival crowd? Moshing will be totally allowed.

www.udiscovermusic.com
