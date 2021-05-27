A broken record: 52 Wilmington-area track and field records set (so far) in 2021
A banner year is in the works for Wilmington-area high school track and field teams. Records are falling across the area at a frantic pace this spring, with coaches anticipating even more historic times and distances coming through the NCHSAA state championships in June. Ashley head coach Shawn McKee believes it could be a product of the later season, with runners already in peak form when the calendar shifted to May.www.starnewsonline.com