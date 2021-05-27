Class 4A Spring football report: Watson receives first look at Elks

In the Elks first Class 4A state tournament game since 2013, the Elks emerged came up short on a gorgeous, sunny late spring afternoon. No. 5 Elk River (20-4) fell to No. 4 Chanhassen (22-2) on Tuesday, June 15, at Caswell Park Field No. 4 in North Mankato in the Class 4A quarterfinal. Storm shortstop Karina Tollberg hit a walk-off single off of Elks senior pitcher Annie Volkers with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning on a 2-0 count. It was the Elks first loss this postseason in an elimination game. The Elks finished with a record of 3-1 in elimination games in 2021.