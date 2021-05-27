Class 4A Spring football report: Watson receives first look at Elks
Finding a new starter at quarterback is one of the challenges facing Zach Watson, who replaced Bryan Hutson as head coach of the Elks after Hutson left for Berryville. Elkins must replace several starters, including Kaine Johnson, an all-state quarterback and a starter on the Elkins' basketball team. Rising senior Braeden Welch and rising junior Kayson Drummond are the top contenders at quarterback for the Elk, who finished 10-3 last season.www.arkansasonline.com