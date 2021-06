In the pool before me on Spearfish Creek sat so many trout I could hardly contain myself. Having scouted the run the day before, my jaw dropped as brookies, browns and rainbows lazily sat all within a foot of each other, rising and picking off the unseen midges in the surface film or nibbling on the insects that bounced along the bottom. Sleep had been hard to come by, and not just because of the ten family members packed into the cabin deep in the Black Hills of South Dakota, as I checked the time on my phone at least twice during the night. I gave in around 3:30 a.m., rolled out of bed and after a courtesy hour and a tumbler of coffee, woke my brother to beat the crowds that I had seen the day before. With the early dawn, we headed out to meet the fish about a 25-minute drive away.