Quake II RTX Performance For AMD Radeon 6000 Series vs. NVIDIA On Linux

Last month Nvidia first confirmed that it would be refreshing its 30XX line-up of graphics cards to implement a better level of anti-mining protections. And by ‘better level’, what we really mean is they were undoing their own mistake when they released beta drivers that unblocked it on the 3060. – Well, it seems that Nvidia has clearly chosen to move very quickly on this as following a report via Videocardz, they have now officially announced the launch of these newly revised designs. With, it should be noted, a pretty notable surprise.