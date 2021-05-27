Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The one where Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber joined the ‘Friends’ reunion special

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(SPOILER ALERT) Friends: The Reunion is officially streaming on HBO Max, and the cast brought some extra friends along for the ride — including some of music’s biggest stars. As previously reported, Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber are among the special guests joining the now-iconic sitcom’s six stars: Jennifer Aniston,...

wixx.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Leblanc
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
David Schwimmer
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Lisa Kudrow
Person
Matthew Perry
Person
Biebs
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc Audio#Music Stars#Celebrity Guests#Abc Audio#Halloween Party#Thanking Kudrow#Sitcom#Dress#Moments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieswxerfm.com

Lady Gaga cries in new trailer for Prince Harry/Oprah series ‘The Me You Can’t See’

Lady Gaga’s a global pop superstar and actress, but in the new trailer for Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey‘s new docuseries on mental health, she’s just “Stefani.”. Gaga’s appearance in The Me You Can’t See series was already announced, but the trailer gives us a look at what her participation consists of. Introduced with the onscreen title “Stefani,” we see her meditating outside, and then saying, “I don’t tell this story for my own self-service. I’ve been through it and people need help.”
Beauty & FashionNYLON

NYLON Fit Picks: Miley Cyrus And Grimes In Pink, Lady Gaga’s COVID Gloves, & More Celebrity Looks

Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits. It was a big week for Miley Cyrus, who headed back to 30 Rock to to perform as Saturday Night Live’s musical guest for the show hosted by Elon Musk. For the occasion, Cyrus had plenty of looks ready to go for her performances, including a Schiaparelli dress and patchwork jeans by Left Hand L.A.
TV Seriesvamers.com

Friends: The Reunion Review – The One Where They Reunite

Friends aired from 1994 through to 2004. Over a wonderful ten year period, the show took viewers on a beautiful journey between six friends maturing through their twenties and into their thirties. Ross Gellar, Monica Gellar, Rachel Green, Chandler Bing, Phoebe Buffay, and Joe Tribbiani quickly became household names, as the show mixed real world scenarios of young adult love, life and friendship with carefully planned humour in-front of a live studio audience. Viewers around the world were instantly enraptured by television’s first truly ensemble cast (in a sitcom), where no single character outshone any of the others. The resultant effect ensured the show would be adored by billions of people around the world, becoming part of popular culture and a near timeless zeitgeist of what it means to have ‘friends who are family’.
TV & Videosnewsatw.com

Most memorable Friends reunion moments, from Lady Gaga to Matt LeBlanc

Editors’ note: One major spoiler ahead, so proceed with caution if you want to remain completely unspoiled. The best parts of Friends: The Reunion, streaming now on HBO Max, involve just the six main cast members. James Corden deftly handles host duties; celebrities including BTS, Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga show up; the show’s creators share behind-the-scenes tidbits — and that’s all good. But the moments you’ll likely remember most from the celebration of the iconic NBC sitcom are when Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer just sit around on the old set chatting, as if no one else in the world exists.
Beauty & FashionGrazia

Lady Gaga And Phoebe Buffay Singing Smelly Cat Is Everything We Wanted From The Friends Reunion

So, you can finally watch the Friends reunion. And, honestly, we hate to use the phrase that everyone is using, but could we BE any more excited? No, no - we couldn't. When we first heard the news that the likes of Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber were joining the cast for celebrity cameos, we're not going to lie, one of the first things we wanted was for a superstar to join Phoebe Buffay and belt out the iconic hit Smelly Cat (which is still somehow playing on loop in our heads over 20 years later).
Musicsandiegocountynews.com

Justin Bieber releases fourth and final official live performance with Vevo

Vevo announced the release of Justin Bieber’s Official Live Performance of “Holy,” from his new album Justice. “Anyone” follows Justin Bieber’s previous Official Live Performances of “Hold On,” “Anyone,” and “Lonely.” Vevo’s Official Live Performances are the result of close creative collaboration with artists and their teams, resulting in a series of immense performances.
Internet940wfaw.com

Twitter Is Obsessed With Uncle Matt LeBlanc

Irish Twitter has lost its mind over Matt LeBlanc‘s avuncular appearance on HBO Max‘s special, Friends: The Reunion. In both clothes—striped button-short-sleeved shirt—and demeanor—relaxed, jovial—Ireland has decided LeBlanc is pretty much their uncle, cousin or “da.”. One user tried to explain the hysteria: “The rest of the world should know...
Celebritiesthehendersonnews.com

David Schwimmer is adamant there will be no more Friends reunited

It is unlikely that new episodes of 'Friends' will ever happen, according to star David Schwimmer. The 54-year-old actor played Ross Geller in the worldwide hit sitcom - which ran from 1994 to 2004 and focused on six close friends living in New York - and fans were overjoyed when he and his five main co-stars, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc recently reunited to talk about their experiences on the show for TV special 'Friends: The Reunion'.
Musicthehendersonnews.com

Lady Gaga's synergy with Lisa Kudrow

Lady Gaga has a "synergy" with Lisa Kudrow. The unlikely duo performed a rendition of 'Smelly Cat' together for the recent 'Friends' reunion and its director Ben Winston has revealed that Lisa - who played Phoebe Buffay in the show - loved the idea of performing with Gaga, whilst the singer said "yes in a heartbeat".