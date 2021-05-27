Cancel
Music

Highly anticipated albums coming out in 2021

By Seth Berkman
Huron Daily Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWaiting for the next song of the summer? Check out these albums of candidates from Stacker’s list of highly anticipated albums of 2021.

www.michigansthumb.com
Musicdailyeasternnews.com

Column: Looking at The Kickback’s previous albums in anticipation of new music

Following bands and artists I admire on Instagram has paid off yet again, as I have become aware that one of my favorite bands, The Kickback, has been working on new music. They haven’t released a record since 2017’s “Weddings and Funerals,” and their last release was the single “RingTan21” in 2018.
BTS has finally returned with their highly anticipated summer song "Butter"

BTS has officially returned with their summer song, "Butter". Following their immensely successful disco-pop single "Dynamite", BTS has once again returned with a song entirely in the English language. Fans and media outlets from all over the world are curious as to what records BTS will break next, with their new release. On May 21 at 1PM KST (12AM EST), the digital single "Butter" was globally released.
Usher: 'Confessions' sequel album coming out this year

LOS ANGELES – Usher has a confession — he's almost ready to release the sequel to his groundbreaking, epic 2004 album “Confessions." The R&B star said Wednesday he plans to drop his highly anticipated project this year. The singer didn’t offer a definitive release date, but he expects to release the follow-up album after he begins his Las Vegas residency, which kicks off in July.
Olivia Rodrigo's much-anticipated debut album 'Sour' is streaming now

Olivia Rodrigo has dropped her very very very much-anticipated debut album ‘Sour’. Arriving today (21st May), the 11-track project features breakout smash ‘Drivers Licence’, plus follow-up singles ‘Deja Vu’ and ‘Good 4 U’. For a major Taylor Swift fan, there’s also a bit of an easter egg – track four...
Nene H's debut album, Ali, coming on Incienso

Nene H's first album is arriving via New York label Incienso. Ali follows the Berlin-based artist's Beast EP, released this year, which followed the 2020 releases Standard Deviation (a split EP with Poly Chain) and Scene Analysis. The album's eight tracks were formed as a tribute to her late father, and the compositions were informed by both Middle Eastern and western musical forms. Representing the intersections of her German and Turkish identity, the record also incorporates vocals written in both languages. Ali is due out July 16th. "Representing my heritage and my personal loss in such way in such format would be something that I would be scared of doing couple of years ago," Nene H says, "but I have also learned to own it during the past year—especially in these times of social movements against racism and discrimination, which is bringing to minorities so much power to be who they are and not try to blend in all the time." Read our Breaking Through feature with Nene H. Listen to "Lament."
Olivia Rodrigo Fans Are Pretty Sure She Has Another Album Coming Out Soon

Our tears still have yet to dry following the release of Olivia Rodrigo's riotous, heartache-inducing debut album Sour, and already fans have theories about an upcoming sequel in the works — and honestly, they don't sound that farfetched. The most prominent comes from TikToker Cody Johnathan (@codyjohnathan. Sour will be...
Kasey Tyndall Releases Highly Anticipated New Single "Middle Man"

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – River House Artist, Kasey Tyndall, releases her highly anticipated new single “Middle Man” co-written with Lainey Wilson, available everywhere today. The moving ballad shows a softer side to the artist Rolling Stone tapped as a “hard rock country badass” and follows the journey of Kasey’s childhood growing up traveling between the two homes of her divorced parents.
Jason Clayborn And The Atmosphere Changer's Drop Highly Anticipated Album 'God Made It Beautiful'

Grammy-nominated songwriter and singer Jason Clayborn and his incredible group, The Atmosphere Changers, have just released their brand new album, God Made it Beautiful and its available now on all major streaming platforms. This album has been in the making for several years and fans are excited to hear the news! This 13 song album encompasses other hits from the group that include “Praise Belongs to You”, the album’s title track “God Made it Beautiful”, and the leading single, “You’re All I Need (remix)” featuring Bishop Hezekiah Walker.
11 alternative albums that prove good things come to those who wait

At the pace in which music is released, thanks to modern streaming services, it’s no wonder we’ve all grown accustomed (and arguably spoiled) to receiving a new album or collection of music from our favorite artists approximately every two years. While artists such as Taylor Swift, Prince and Ariana Grande have all joined the elite ranks of musicians who have released more than a single album in a one-year span, we have to admit that sometimes the best bodies of work come from those who wait.
NJOMZA Announces Highly Anticipated LIMBO EP

Los Angeles-based singer NJOMZA, (pronounced NēYōm’Zä) has revealed the details of her forthcoming EP LIMBO available for streaming on June 18 via Since the 80s / Motown Records. On this project you can expect to hear features from heavy hitters Russ, Ari Lennox, WurlD, and Metro Marrs, as NJOMZA candidly blends the colorful sound of modern pop with soulful R&B.
Album Review: SHAED – 'High Dive'

Whether or not you have heard of SHAED, if you have turned on your radio in the past year, you have listened to their collaboration “Trampoline” with One Direction alumnus ZAYN. While initially a single, SHAED capitalized on “Trampoline’s” success by adding it midway through their latest album, High Dive. Like the album’s title suggests, High Dive is a collection of songs written after capturing lightning in a bottle, and now the band is expected to do so again and again. From the heights of their success, they are diving into a pool of rabid fans and ravenous critics, waiting to see how they’ll fare.
LOONA Is Coming Back With A New Album This Summer, So Get Ready For Bops

Good news, Orbits: LOONA is officially coming back! On Monday, May 31, the group announced on Twitter they’re dropping their fourth mini-album, &, in just a few weeks. That’s right — you’re getting new music from the girls very soon. Since this is their first comeback of 2021, you better prepare, because it’s going to be huge. Before it arrives, check out everything you need to know about LOONA’s & below.
103GBF

Popular Rock YouTuber Violet Orlandi Releases Debut Original Album

Over the past 10 years or so, Brazil-based rock vocalist/instrumentalist Violet Orlandi has become one of the biggest rock/metal YouTubers and she's now getting ready to release her debut album, High Priest Daughter. The record drops tomorrow (May 28), but we're giving you an early listen here via the premiere stream below.
Solomun delivers highly anticipated new album, 'Nobody Is Not Loved' via his own imprint, NINL

Hitting streaming services nearly 12 years after his debut LP, Dance Baby, Solomun’s sophomore album is finally here, wearing its message right on its sleeve—Nobody Is Not Loved. Hinging the album’s core purpose on music’s inherent ability to connect people, the 12-track LP captures a deep and thought-provoking essence for listeners. Elucidating the album’s inspiration, Solomun shared, “The album title ‘Nobody Is Not Loved’ speaks to the idea that music loves everyone.”
Album Review: Patrick Paige II – If I Fail Are We Still Cool?

Patrick Paige II released the album, If I Fail Are We Still Cool? on May 21. This is the second solo album that he made without The Internet, his world-renowned band. The album contains 17 tracks that are a mix of rapping and soulful singing. “Whisper (Want My Luv),” a...
Solomun unveils his long-anticipated sophomore album 'Nobody Is Not Loved'

Over a decade after releasing his debut album, dance music titan Solomun has just released his highly anticipated follow-up Nobody Is Not Loved, on his own NINL label. Featuring an array of high-profile guest collaborators, Nobody Is Not Loved is a bracing album that plays out much like a DJ set – gradually increasing in tempo across its twelve tracks before mellowing out in the latter stages to ensure a soft landing.
iHeartRadio

Taylor Swift Breaks Vinyl Album Sales Week Record With 'Evermore'

Taylor Swift is breaking more records with the release of 'evermore' on vinyl. This past Friday (May 28), Swift released her ninth studio album 'evermore' on vinyl. According to Billboard, the album sold over 40,000 copies in the United States over the following two days. This means 'evermore' broke the record for an entire week's worth of vinyl sales over the course of a single weekend.
GUS G. Completes Work On First All-Instrumental Solo Album; 'Fierce' Single Coming Soon

Greek guitar virtuoso Gus G., well known in rock and metal circles for his work as Ozzy Osbourne's guitarist and as leader of his own band FIREWIND, has completed work on his first all-instrumental solo album. In a video message earlier today, Gus said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "If you guys noticed, I released a single [in early April]. It was the first single. It's called 'Exosphere'. It's part of the album. There's gonna be more singles coming out. We're planning to release them in different phases, and then I think sometime around this fall, we're gonna drop the whole album. I guess it's a new way of doing things — kind of like teasing the album with singles first and seeing how they perform and what people think and let people get used to it. Actually, there's a new single coming out, I think, in June. Yeah, so that's a few days from now. It's gonna be called 'Fierce', and it's a real metal track, I think. If you guys like my past instrumentals or stuff that FIREWIND has done, the fast stuff, you're gonna like this. It's a fast song. There's a lot of shredding. And a really funny video. So I can't wait for you to check it out. I'm not gonna say any more. But, yeah, it'll be out in a few days, and you'll see and hopefully you can tell me what you think.