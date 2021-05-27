Genki Shadowcast review: Is this the world's smallest capture card?
I love using my capture card, even though I don't use it super often. It has an extremely niche purpose, so I use it when I need to get footage off of my PS5 and onto my computer quickly and easily. I'm not a very active streamer (sound off to my 20 subscribers on Twitch), but if I was, my capture card would probably be my lifeline. The problem is that they can be cumbersome to use, especially if you're inexperienced and don't know where all the HDMI inputs and outputs go.