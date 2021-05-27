Genki Shadowcast review: Is this the world's smallest capture card?

First hitting selves in 1986, Wonder Boy is a 2D platforming series with a long and storied history that was all but forgotten until its 2016 revival Wonder Boy Returns, a colorful remake of the old arcade classic. Following the success of this game and its sequel, Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap, the franchise has been enjoying a bit of a renaissance in recent years, which culminated in the release of the first wholly original addition in over two decades with 2018’s Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom. Despite Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World being another remake, as a reimagining of 1994’s Monster World IV it represents the first time this particular game has received a western release, so it's still an exciting addition for both new fans and series veterans.