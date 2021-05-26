A hit-and-run road rage crash injured 2 people on SR-410 at Bonney Lake (Bonney Lake, WA)

On Tuesday, two people suffered injuries in a hit-and-run road rage accident on SR-410 in Bonney Lake.

Authorities shut down all westbound lanes initially after the crash but only one lane is now closed. Troopers and medics actively responded to the crash scene, just east of Myers Road East, at around 10:35 a.m. On arrival, police located a damaged vehicle at the scene. Paramedics rushed both the occupants of the vehicle to the hospital for treatment.

An involved vehicle also hit a power pole and it was leaning over the highway, with lines hanging over the road. A second vehicle involved fled after the collision and has not been found yet. As per initial reports, both cars were going west on SR-410 at the time of the incident. Authorities reported that the victims’ vehicle was initially in front and brake-checked the suspect’s vehicle. The suspect’s vehicle went around the victims’ vehicle, pulled in front of them, then brake-checked the victims’ vehicle.

The driver of the victims’ vehicle slammed on the brakes as a result of which the vehicle swerved off the roadway and the right shoulder. The passenger side of the car hit the power pole and then rolled into the ditch. The suspect’s vehicle kept going and has not been found.

An investigation is ongoing.

May 26, 2021

Source: komonews.com

If you’re interested in speaking with someone regarding this accident or separate accident, Nationwide Report has partnered with Valiant Advocates; a multi-state attorney matching service who will help connect you with an experienced attorney in their local area. Start your injury claim review or request a free consultation below.

Need a Police Report?

An official Police Report may be obtained by the family member, spouse, child or sibling who were affected or involved by this incident or another. Our partners at Valiant Advocates have made it easy for our readers to request this information by clicking the link below.