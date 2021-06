It will be a lovely Wednesday morning with temperatures in the 40s and 40s again with some sun once it comes up. It will remain a pretty nice day into the afternoon with temperatures climbing into the low 80s in the Champlain Valley. Clouds will fill out gradually though and will eventually bring rain. The bulk of the rain will hold off until after dinner but will lift south to north as the evening goes on. Steadier and at times heavy rain will fall overnight.