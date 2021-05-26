Cancel
Castle Rock, WA

A rollover crash kills a 65-year-old Benito GutierrezGuiterrez on I-5 near Castle Rock (Cowlitz County, WA)

By Terry Satoski
Nationwide Report
65-year-old Benito GutierrezGuiterrez, a Tacoma resident lost his life in a rollover crash while traveling southbound on Interstate 5 north of Castle Rock on Monday night.

According to Washington State Patrol, GutierrezGuiterrez was steering a 1998 Toyota Camry on the interstate near milepost 53 at around 9:53 p.m. when he lost control of the car after having a medical emergency and the vehicle rolled over.

On arrival, emergency crews rushed GutierrezGuiterrez to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The two passengers in the Camry did not sustain any injuries. Authorities identified them as 2-year-old Julia S Rodriguez and 61-year-old Rita Santoscoy Esparza, also both from Tacoma.

An investigation is ongoing.

May 26, 2021

Source: kptv.com

