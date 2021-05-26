A rollover crash kills a 65-year-old Benito GutierrezGuiterrez on I-5 near Castle Rock (Cowlitz County, WA)

65-year-old Benito GutierrezGuiterrez, a Tacoma resident lost his life in a rollover crash while traveling southbound on Interstate 5 north of Castle Rock on Monday night.

According to Washington State Patrol, GutierrezGuiterrez was steering a 1998 Toyota Camry on the interstate near milepost 53 at around 9:53 p.m. when he lost control of the car after having a medical emergency and the vehicle rolled over.

On arrival, emergency crews rushed GutierrezGuiterrez to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The two passengers in the Camry did not sustain any injuries. Authorities identified them as 2-year-old Julia S Rodriguez and 61-year-old Rita Santoscoy Esparza, also both from Tacoma.

An investigation is ongoing.

May 26, 2021

Source: kptv.com

If you’re interested in speaking with someone regarding this accident or separate accident, Nationwide Report has partnered with Valiant Advocates; a multi-state attorney matching service who will help connect you with an experienced attorney in their local area. Start your injury claim review or request a free consultation below.

Need a Police Report?

An official Police Report may be obtained by the family member, spouse, child or sibling who were affected or involved by this incident or another. Our partners at Valiant Advocates have made it easy for our readers to request this information by clicking the link below.