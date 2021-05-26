Semi-truck vs. sedan crash injured one person on Interstate 90 (Spokane, WA)

On Monday, a crash involving a semi-truck and a sedan caused injuries to one person on Interstate 90.

The two-vehicle crash resulted in the closure of two of the left lanes of the freeway after a sedan got partially crushed underneath an Amazon semi-truck. On arrival, first responders transported the victim to the hospital with minor injuries.

The authorities opened Westbound Interstate 90 near the Pines exit for traffic again. It remains unknown what caused the crash. Officials have not revealed any further information regarding the wreck and the identity of the injured person has not been released.

The wreck remains under investigation.

May 26, 2021

