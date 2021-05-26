250th Ave 7201, Paddock Lake, Wisconsin 53168
Picture pretty Paddock Lake 3 bedroom ranch, eat-in kitchen, lovely living room with newer picture window ,full basement with large family room, 14' x 24' garage, concrete patio, partially fenced side and rear yard AND walking distance to the lake, parks, shopping, churches, eateries. Roof is approximately 8 years, furnace (2019,) air conditioner (2016-17). Shared well (7 party) and municipal sewer system serve the home. Membership to Paddock-Hooker Lake Association is voluntary and includes use of the beaches on the isthmus leading to the ''island''. The lake is approximately 130 acres ideal for recreation during all 4 seasons. Survey, well agreement, seller's disclosures, Paddock-Hooker Lake Association information -- in ''documents''. Ready for quick closing and occupancy.