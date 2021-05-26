Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

250th Ave 7201, Paddock Lake, Wisconsin 53168

Kenosha News.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePicture pretty Paddock Lake 3 bedroom ranch, eat-in kitchen, lovely living room with newer picture window ,full basement with large family room, 14' x 24' garage, concrete patio, partially fenced side and rear yard AND walking distance to the lake, parks, shopping, churches, eateries. Roof is approximately 8 years, furnace (2019,) air conditioner (2016-17). Shared well (7 party) and municipal sewer system serve the home. Membership to Paddock-Hooker Lake Association is voluntary and includes use of the beaches on the isthmus leading to the ''island''. The lake is approximately 130 acres ideal for recreation during all 4 seasons. Survey, well agreement, seller's disclosures, Paddock-Hooker Lake Association information -- in ''documents''. Ready for quick closing and occupancy.

www.kenoshanews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
Local
Wisconsin Real Estate
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Paddock Lake#250th Ave#Garage#Concrete Patio#Basement#Eat In Kitchen#Home#Beaches#Roof#Bedroom#Lovely Living Room#Eateries#Family Room#Walking#Ave 7201
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Wisconsin StatePosted by
KFIL Radio

Owl Lands On Wisconsin Man’s Neck After Crashing Into His Car

Here's one you don't see every day: An owl flew into a man's car over in Wisconsin and ended up landing on his neck!. I'm not sure who was more surprised in this story out of Winnebago County over in my home state of Wisconsin-- the guy driving the car, or the owl who flew into the moving car and ended up landing on the guy's neck!
Wisconsin StateWSAW

Mobile food pantry held Tuesdays in May in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A mobile food pantry will be held May 18 and May 25 from 10 a.m. to noon in Wisconsin Rapids. Food boxes will be distributed to those in need at the WR City Garage located at 1441 Chase Street in Wisconsin Rapids. Food is distributed on a first-come-first-served basis.
Wisconsin Statewtmj.com

Travel Wisconsin: Wisconsin Dells

John Mercure is joined by Leah-Hauck Mills, communication manager for the Wisconsin Dells Visitor & Convention Bureau, and they discuss why you should visit Wisconsin Dells for a golf getaway. For more travel tips, check out TravelWisconsin.com.
Wisconsin StateAPG of Wisconsin

County fairs around Wisconsin preparing for in-person events

MADISON (AP) — With the Wisconsin State Fair returning this summer, county fairs around the state are also gearing up to return to in-person events this year. Tom Barnett is coordinator of the Oneida County Fair. His county was one of many that decided to cancel its fair last year due to concerns about COVID-19. But Barnett said they decided at the start of this year that they would be bringing back the fair no matter what in 2021.
Wisconsin Statewtmj.com

Travel Wisconsin: Marinette County

John Mercure is joined by Jennifer Short, development and tourism director for Marinette County, and she shares why you should visit Marinette County for a golf getaway. Listen to their conversation above. For more travel tips, check out TravelWisconsin.com.
Wisconsin StateFireRescue1

Wis. firefighters rescue 3 from plane crashed in forest

WHITEWATER, Wis. — Whitewater firefighters rescued three people after their plane lost power and crashed Saturday night in the Kettle Moraine State Forest, where the aircraft was suspended in trees about 75 feet above the ground, the Fire Department said. The three occupants were uninjured, according to the Whitewater Fire...