FORECAST: Potential for two rounds of thunderstorms to impact area today

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday is a Storm Track 5 weather alert day with the potential for two rounds of thunderstorms to impact our area. The first round will push through early this morning bringing very heavy rainfall, gusty wind, and some hail. Tornado threat is low but not zero. After this round a second one could develop by the afternoon. These storms will be highly dependent on the outcome of the first round. Meaning, if we get enough of a break and some sunshine during midday, that could generate more fuel for the next round of thunderstorms. Severe weather could be possible. However, if we continue to see showers later on in the morning and cloudy skies that will greatly impact how strong the storms will get later on. The way things look localized flash flooding will be the biggest concern with these storms. Stay connected with KCTV5 with the latest updates on this active weather.

