Blue Lake, CA

Plant sale planning

By The Times-Standard
Eureka Times-Standard
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fully vaccinated members of Blue Lake’s Wha Nika Club met on the back deck of Vice President Karen Nessler’s house to plan their annual plant sale, to be held June 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Blue Lake Museum parking lot. The Wha Nika Club is a part of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs and has existed in Blue Lake for over 120 years. Pictured from left are Lorraine Comfort, Peggy Ashcom, Claire McAdams, Treasurer Barb Hash, Ellie Carr, Mary Richard and Marla West.

Blue Lake, CA
