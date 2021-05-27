Plant sale planning

Information from Michelle McKenzie, Wildlife Biologist, Natural Resources Management Corporation:. On April 17th of this year, several long-time residents of Humboldt County boated a section of the South Fork Eel river, with a plan to take out at the confluence with the main stem Eel near the Dyerville Overlook. We had always admired this Class I section of river through Avenue of the Giants, and with the flow already at summer levels we decided this was the year to float it. It is a beautiful, easy stretch until the last mile, where Bull Creek enters the South Fork. This area is visible upstream from the tall, eroded dirt cliff on river right. This eroded cliff slope has a clump of trees at the base, blocking most of the river channel. Due to the forces of Bull Creek, the gravel was rearranged, creating a situation where the entire flow of South Fork goes directly into the fallen trees creating an extremely dangerous strainer. We experienced a very scary situation when two people in our party, in a We-no-nah canoe, were trapped briefly by the strainer. They were able to eventually pull themselves to safety, but the canoe remained just under the water, firmly wedged. Multiple attempts to free it were futile, so we decided to return once the flows dropped. A Humboldt Redwoods State Park (HRSP) Ranger was informed of the situation and placed a warning sign just upstream of the strainer. PLEASE get out of your boat and walk over the gravel bar to the downstream side of Bull Creek, at any flow.