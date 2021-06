The world is missing out. When I say missing out, I really mean, missing out. Standard luxury these days is a thing of the past, manufacturers love to create a basic automobile and give the consumer an array of options to choose from, most costing a significant amount of money. The vehicles you see on typical TV advertising, is a base model price that does not signify the image they presented. That is normally their top-of-the-line model with all the jazz added to it.