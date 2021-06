Historical graphs have shown that those who buy strong stocks during a recovery stand to get better returns than those who chase the rally. It is easy to be optimistic when things are fine. But the real challenge is to not lose hope when things go wrong. It seems like Air Canada (TSX:AC) has passed the phase of doubt and is in a strong spot of recovery. The next 12 months are crucial for the airline stock, as it could ride the runway to $40, representing about 50% upside.