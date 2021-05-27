Cancel
Chemistry

A study on improving the current density performances of CO electrolysers

By Yueyuan Gu, Jucai Wei, Xu Wu, Xiaoteng Liu
Nature.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElectrochemical CO2 reduction reaction (CO2RR) technology can reduce CO2 emission with converting excess electrical energy to high-value-added chemicals, which however needs further improvement on the electrolyser cell performance. In this work, extensive factors were explored in continuous CO2 electrolysers. Gold, one of the benchmark materials for CO2RR to produce CO, was used as the catalyst. Electrolyser configurations and membrane types have significant influences on cell performance. Compact MEA-constructed gas-phase electrolyser showed better catalytic performance and lower energy consumption. The gas diffusion electrode with a 7:1 mass ratio of total-catalyst-to-polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) ionomer exhibited the best performance. At a low total cell voltage of 2.2 V, the partial current density of CO production achieved 196.8 mA cm−2, with 90.6% current efficiency and 60.4% energy efficiency for CO producing respectively. Higher CO selectivity can be achieved using anion exchange membranes, while higher selectivity for hydrogen and formate products can be achieved with cation exchange membranes. This research has pointed out a way on how to improve the CO2RR catalytic performance in flow cells, leaving aside the characteristics of the catalyst itself.

Jersey City, NJsouthjerseylocalnews.com

ElectrifAi's Integration with Snowflake to Help Improve Business Performance

The machine learning company plans to integrate with Snowflake's Snowpark + Java UDF. JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 9, 2021 /CNW/ -- ElectrifAi is excited to integrate with Snowflake's Snowpark + Java UDF, upon its final release, a service that includes native support for multiple programming languages that allows developers, data engineers and data scientists to write code in the languages of their choice. This move will make it easier for ElectrifAi to integrate its library of pre-built machine learning models with Snowflake's Data Cloud.
MathematicsNature.com

Colloidal density control with Bessel–Gauss beams

Optical manipulation of colloidal systems is of high interest for both fundamental studies and practical applications. It has been shown that optically induced thermophoresis and nonlinear interactions can significantly affect the properties of dense colloidal media. However, macroscopic scale phenomena can also be generated at thermal equilibrium. Here, we demonstrate that steady-state variations of particle density can be created over large, three-dimensional regions by appropriately structured external optical fields. We prove analytically and experimentally that an optical vortex beam can dynamically control the spatial density of microscopic particles along the direction of its propagation. We show that these artificial steady-states can be generated at will and can be maintained indefinitely, which can be beneficial for applications such as path clearing and mass transportation.
ChemistryNature.com

Hydrothermally synthesized nanostructured LiMnFePO (x = 0–0.3) cathode materials with enhanced properties for lithium-ion batteries

Nanostructured cathode materials based on Mn-doped olivine LiMnxFe1−xPO4 (x = 0, 0.1, 0.2, and 0.3) were successfully synthesized via a hydrothermal route. The field-emission scanning electron microscopy (SEM) and energy-dispersive X-ray spectroscopy (EDS) analyzed results indicated that the synthesized LiMnxFe1−xPO4 (x = 0, 0.1, 0.2, and 0.3) samples possessed a sphere-like nanostructure and a relatively homogeneous size distribution in the range of 100–200 nm. Electrochemical experiments and analysis showed that the Mn doping increased the redox potential and boosted the capacity. While the undoped olivine (LiFePO4) had a capacity of 169 mAh g−1 with a slight reduction (10%) in the initial capacity after 50 cycles (150 mAh g−1), the Mn-doped olivine samples (LiMnxFe1−xPO4) demonstrated reliable cycling tests with negligible capacity loss, reaching 151, 147, and 157 mAh g−1 for x = 0.1, 0.2, and 0.3, respectively. The results from electrochemical impedance spectroscopy (EIS) accompanied by the galvanostatic intermittent titration technique (GITT) have resulted that the Mn substitution for Fe promoted the charge transfer process and hence the rapid Li transport. These findings indicate that the LiMnxFe1−xPO4 nanostructures are promising cathode materials for lithium ion battery applications.
PhysicsNature.com

Giant phonon anomalies in the proximate Kitaev quantum spin liquid α-RuCl

The Kitaev quantum spin liquid epitomizes an entangled topological state, for which two flavors of fractionalized low-energy excitations are predicted: the itinerant Majorana fermion and the Z2 gauge flux. It was proposed recently that fingerprints of fractional excitations are encoded in the phonon spectra of Kitaev quantum spin liquids through a novel fractional-excitation-phonon coupling. Here, we detect anomalous phonon effects in α-RuCl3 using inelastic X-ray scattering with meV resolution. At high temperature, we discover interlaced optical phonons intercepting a transverse acoustic phonon between 3 and 7 meV. Upon decreasing temperature, the optical phonons display a large intensity enhancement near the Kitaev energy, JK~8 meV, that coincides with a giant acoustic phonon softening near the Z2 gauge flux energy scale. These phonon anomalies signify the coupling of phonon and Kitaev magnetic excitations in α-RuCl3 and demonstrates a proof-of-principle method to detect anomalous excitations in topological quantum materials.
ComputersNature.com

Designing zero-dimensional dimer-type all-inorganic perovskites for ultra-fast switching memory

Resistive switching memory that uses halide perovskites (HP) has been considered as next-generation storage devices due to low operation voltage and high on/off ratio. However, the memory still faces challenges for stable operation with fast switching speed, which hinders the practical application. Thus, it should be considered from the stage of designing the HP for memory applications. Here, we design the perovskite memory using a high-throughput screening based on first-principles calculations. Total 696 compositions in four different crystal structures are investigated and essential parameters including stability, vacancy formation, and migration are considered as the descriptor. We select dimer-Cs3Sb2I9 as an optimal HP for memory; the device that uses dimer-Cs3Sb2I9 has ultra-fast switching speed (~20 ns) compared to the device that uses layer-Cs3Sb2I9 (>100 ns). The use of lead-free perovskite avoids environmental problems caused by lead in perovskite. These results demonstrate the feasibility to design the memory with ultra-fast switching speed.
ChemistryNature.com

Helium incorporation induced direct-gap silicides

The search of direct-gap Si-based semiconductors is of great interest due to the potential application in many technologically relevant fields. This work examines the incorporation of He as a possible route to form a direct band gap in Si. Structure predictions and first-principles calculations show that He and Si, at high pressure, form four dynamically stable phases of Si2He (oP36-Si2He, tP9-Si2He, mC18-Si2He, and mC12-Si2He). All phases adopt host–guest structures consisting of a channel-like Si host framework filled with He guest atoms. The Si frameworks in oP36-Si2He, tP9-Si2He, and mC12-Si2He could be retained to ambient pressure after removal of He, forming three pure Si allotropes. Among them, oP36-Si2He and mC12-Si2He exhibit direct band gaps of 1.24 and 1.34 eV, respectively, close to the optimal value (~1.3 eV) for solar cell applications. Analysis shows that mC12-Si2He with an electric dipole transition allowed band gap possesses higher absorption capacity than cubic diamond Si, which makes it to be a promising candidate material for thin-film solar cell.
Nature.com

Quantum-enhanced nonlinear microscopy

The performance of light microscopes is limited by the stochastic nature of light, which exists in discrete packets of energy known as photons. Randomness in the times that photons are detected introduces shot noise, which fundamentally constrains sensitivity, resolution and speed1. Although the long-established solution to this problem is to increase the intensity of the illumination light, this is not always possible when investigating living systems, because bright lasers can severely disturb biological processes2,3,4. Theory predicts that biological imaging may be improved without increasing light intensity by using quantum photon correlations1,5. Here we experimentally show that quantum correlations allow a signal-to-noise ratio beyond the photodamage limit of conventional microscopy. Our microscope is a coherent Raman microscope that offers subwavelength resolution and incorporates bright quantum correlated illumination. The correlations allow imaging of molecular bonds within a cell with a 35 per cent improved signal-to-noise ratio compared with conventional microscopy, corresponding to a 14 per cent improvement in concentration sensitivity. This enables the observation of biological structures that would not otherwise be resolved. Coherent Raman microscopes allow highly selective biomolecular fingerprinting in unlabelled specimens6,7, but photodamage is a major roadblock for many applications8,9. By showing that the photodamage limit can be overcome, our work will enable order-of-magnitude improvements in the signal-to-noise ratio and the imaging speed.
ChemistryNature.com

Simulation and surface topology of activity of pyrazoloquinoline derivatives as corrosion inhibitor on the copper surfaces

In the present study, corrosion inhibition performances of some pyrazolo [3,4-b] quinoline-3,5-dione derivatives against the corrosion of copper metal were investigated using B3LYP/6-311++g(d,p) calculation level in aqueous media. Additionally, interaction energies were calculated for all the pyrazoloquinoline derivatives compounds. In the calculations it is observed that studied molecules adsorb on metal surface with the help of electron donor heteroatoms in their molecular structures. Chemical thermodynamic parameters regarding the interaction between inhibitor molecule and copper surface were estimated and discussed. Density of the electron profile analysis and chemical electrostatic potential of nuclear charges in the molecule were applied to consider the nature of a number of probable interactions between Cu metal surface and inhibitors in terms of bond critical point (BCP). Calculated quantum chemical parameters showed that the pyrazoloquinoline derivatives including the OH and NO2 exhibit high inhibition performance.
ChemistryNature.com

A fundamental viewpoint on the hydrogen spillover phenomenon of electrocatalytic hydrogen evolution

Hydrogen spillover phenomenon of metal-supported electrocatalysts can significantly impact their activity in hydrogen evolution reaction (HER). However, design of active electrocatalysts faces grand challenges due to the insufficient understandings on how to overcome this thermodynamically and kinetically adverse process. Here we theoretically profile that the interfacial charge accumulation induces by the large work function difference between metal and support (∆Φ) and sequentially strong interfacial proton adsorption construct a high energy barrier for hydrogen transfer. Theoretical simulations and control experiments rationalize that small ∆Φ induces interfacial charge dilution and relocation, thereby weakening interfacial proton adsorption and enabling efficient hydrogen spillover for HER. Experimentally, a series of Pt alloys-CoP catalysts with tailorable ∆Φ show a strong ∆Φ-dependent HER activity, in which PtIr/CoP with the smallest ∆Φ = 0.02 eV delivers the best HER performance. These findings have conclusively identified ∆Φ as the criterion in guiding the design of hydrogen spillover-based binary HER electrocatalysts.
ChemistryNature.com

Ultrasonic activation of inert poly(tetrafluoroethylene) enables piezocatalytic generation of reactive oxygen species

Controlled generation of reactive oxygen species (ROS) is essential in biological, chemical, and environmental fields, and piezoelectric catalysis is an emerging method to generate ROS, especially in sonodynamic therapy due to its high tissue penetrability, directed orientation, and ability to trigger in situ ROS generation. However, due to the low piezoelectric coefficient, and environmental safety and chemical stability concerns of current piezoelectric ROS catalysts, novel piezoelectric materials are urgently needed. Here, we demonstrate a method to induce polarization of inert poly(tetrafluoroethylene) (PTFE) particles (
AgricultureNature.com

Nitrogen and phosphorus fertilization consistently favor pathogenic over mutualistic fungi in grassland soils

Ecosystems across the globe receive elevated inputs of nutrients, but the consequences of this for soil fungal guilds that mediate key ecosystem functions remain unclear. We find that nitrogen and phosphorus addition to 25 grasslands distributed across four continents promotes the relative abundance of fungal pathogens, suppresses mutualists, but does not affect saprotrophs. Structural equation models suggest that responses are often indirect and primarily mediated by nutrient-induced shifts in plant communities. Nutrient addition also reduces co-occurrences within and among fungal guilds, which could have important consequences for belowground interactions. Focusing only on plots that received no nutrient addition, soil properties influence pathogen abundance globally, whereas plant community characteristics influence mutualists, and climate influence saprotrophs. We show consistent, guild-level responses that enhance our ability to predict shifts in soil function related to anthropogenic eutrophication, which can have longer-term consequences for plant communities.
IndustryNature.com

Tomographic reconstruction of oxygen orbitals in lithium-rich battery materials

The electrification of heavy-duty transport and aviation will require new strategies to increase the energy density of electrode materials1,2. The use of anionic redox represents one possible approach to meeting this ambitious target. However, questions remain regarding the validity of the O2−/O− oxygen redox paradigm, and alternative explanations for the origin of the anionic capacity have been proposed3, because the electronic orbitals associated with redox reactions cannot be measured by standard experiments. Here, using high-energy X-ray Compton measurements together with first-principles modelling, we show how the electronic orbital that lies at the heart of the reversible and stable anionic redox activity can be imaged and visualized, and its character and symmetry determined. We find that differential changes in the Compton profile with lithium-ion concentration are sensitive to the phase of the electronic wave function, and carry signatures of electrostatic and covalent bonding effects4. Our study not only provides a picture of the workings of a lithium-rich battery at the atomic scale, but also suggests pathways to improving existing battery materials and designing new ones.
ChemistryNature.com

Exposing the hidden influence of selection rules on phonon–phonon scattering by pressure and temperature tuning

Selection rules act to restrict the intrinsic anharmonic interactions between phonons in all crystals. Yet their influence on phonon propagation is hidden in most materials and so, hard to interrogate experimentally. Using ab initio calculations, we show that the otherwise invisible impact of selection rules on three-phonon scattering can be exposed through anomalous signatures in the pressure (P) and temperature (T) dependence of the thermal conductivities, κ, of certain compounds. Boron phosphide reveals such underlying behavior through an exceptionally sharp initial rise in κ with increasing P, which may be the steepest of any material, and also a peak and decrease in κ at high P. These features are in stark contrast to the measured behavior for many solids, and they occur at experimentally accessible conditions. These findings give a deep understanding of phonon lifetimes and heat conduction in solids, and motivate experimental efforts to observe the predicted behavior.
ChemistryNature.com

A unified perturbative approach to electrocaloric effects

The electrocaloric effect, that is, the temperature change experienced by an insulator upon application of an electric field, offers promising ecofriendly alternatives to refrigeration. However, the theoretical treatments of this response are mostly case specific and lack a unified picture revealing the similarities and differences among the various known effects. Here, we show that the electrocaloric effect lends itself to a straightforward interpretation when expressed as a Taylor series in the external field. Our formalism explains in a unified and simple way the most notable small-field effects reported in the literature, namely the so-called normal and inverse electrocaloric responses, corresponding to an increase or decrease of temperature under applied field, as usually found in ferroelectrics or antiferroelectrics, respectively. This helps us to clarify their physical interpretation. We then discuss in detail atomistic simulations for the prototype ferroelectric PbTiO3, explicitly evaluating subtle predictions of the theory, such as the occurrence of competing contributions to the electrocaloric response.
ChemistryNature.com

Formation of three-dimensional bicontinuous structures via molten salt dealloying studied in real-time by in situ synchrotron X-ray nano-tomography

Three-dimensional bicontinuous porous materials formed by dealloying contribute significantly to various applications including catalysis, sensor development and energy storage. This work studies a method of molten salt dealloying via real-time in situ synchrotron three-dimensional X-ray nano-tomography. Quantification of morphological parameters determined that long-range diffusion is the rate-determining step for the dealloying process. The subsequent coarsening rate was primarily surface diffusion controlled, with Rayleigh instability leading to ligament pinch-off and creating isolated bubbles in ligaments, while bulk diffusion leads to a slight densification. Chemical environments characterized by X-ray absorption near edge structure spectroscopic imaging show that molten salt dealloying prevents surface oxidation of the metal. In this work, gaining a fundamental mechanistic understanding of the molten salt dealloying process in forming porous structures provides a nontoxic, tunable dealloying technique and has important implications for molten salt corrosion processes, which is one of the major challenges in molten salt reactors and concentrated solar power plants.
ChemistryNature.com

Understanding porosity and temperature induced variabilities in interface, mechanical characteristics and thermal conductivity of borophene membranes

Evaluating the effect of porosity and ambient temperature on mechanical characteristics and thermal conductivity is vital for practical application and fundamental material property. Here we report that ambient temperature and porosity greatly influence fracture behavior and material properties. With the existence of the pore, the most significant stresses will be concentrated around the pore position during the uniaxial and biaxial processes, making fracture easier to occur than when tensing the perfect sheet. Ultimate strength and Young’s modulus degrade as porosity increases. The ultimate strength and Young's modulus in the zigzag direction is lower than the armchair one, proving that the borophene membrane has anisotropy characteristics. The deformation behavior of borophene sheets when stretching biaxial is more complicated and rough than that of uniaxial tension. In addition, the results show that the ultimate strength, failure strain, and Young’s modulus degrade with growing temperature. Besides the tensile test, this paper also uses the non-equilibrium molecular dynamics (NEMD) approach to investigate the effects of length size, porosity, and temperature on the thermal conductivity (κ) of borophene membranes. The result points out that κ increases as the length increases. As the ambient temperature increases, κ decreases. Interestingly, the more porosity increases, the more κ decreases. Moreover, the results also show that the borophene membrane is anisotropic in heat transfer.
ChemistryNature.com

A single atom change turns insulating saturated wires into molecular conductors

We present an efficient strategy to modulate tunnelling in molecular junctions by changing the tunnelling decay coefficient, β, by terminal-atom substitution which avoids altering the molecular backbone. By varying X = H, F, Cl, Br, I in junctions with S(CH2)(10-18)X, current densities (J) increase >4 orders of magnitude, creating molecular conductors via reduction of β from 0.75 to 0.25 Å−1. Impedance measurements show tripled dielectric constants (εr) with X = I, reduced HOMO-LUMO gaps and tunnelling-barrier heights, and 5-times reduced contact resistance. These effects alone cannot explain the large change in β. Density-functional theory shows highly localized, X-dependent potential drops at the S(CH2)nX//electrode interface that modifies the tunnelling barrier shape. Commonly-used tunnelling models neglect localized potential drops and changes in εr. Here, we demonstrate experimentally that \(\beta \propto 1/\sqrt{{\varepsilon }_{r}}\), suggesting highly-polarizable terminal-atoms act as charge traps and highlighting the need for new charge transport models that account for dielectric effects in molecular tunnelling junctions.
PhysicsNature.com

Absence of Hall effect due to Berry curvature in phase space

Transverse current due to Berry curvature in phase space is formulated based on the Boltzmann equations with the semiclassical equations of motion for an electron wave packet. It is shown that the Hall effect due to the phase space Berry curvature is absent because the contributions from “anomalous velocity” and “effective Lorentz force” are completely cancelled out.
ChemistryNature.com

A multi-technique approach to understanding delithiation damage in LiCoO thin films

We report on the delithiation of LiCoO2 thin films using oxalic acid (C2H2O4) with the goal of understanding the structural degradation of an insertion oxide associated with Li chemical extraction. Using a multi-technique approach that includes synchrotron radiation X-ray diffraction, scanning electron microscopy, micro Raman spectroscopy, photoelectron spectroscopy and conductive atomic force microscopy we reveal the balance between selective Li extraction and structural damage. We identify three different delithiation regimes, related to surface processes, bulk delithiation and damage generation. We find that only a fraction of the grains is affected by the delithiation process, which may create local inhomogeneities. However, the bulk delithiation regime is effective to delithiate the LCO film. All experimental evidence collected indicates that the delithiation process in this regime mimics the behavior of LCO upon electrochemical delithiation. We discard the formation of Co oxalate during the chemical extraction process. In conclusion, the chemical route to Li extraction provides additional opportunities to investigate delithiation while avoiding the complications associated with electrolyte breakdown and simplifying in-situ measurements.
ScienceNature.com

Designing an irreversible metabolic switch for scalable induction of microbial chemical production

Bacteria can be harnessed to synthesise high-value chemicals. A promising strategy for increasing productivity uses inducible control systems to switch metabolism from growth to chemical synthesis once a large population of cell factories are generated. However, use of expensive chemical inducers limits scalability of this approach for biotechnological applications. Switching using cheap nutrients is an appealing alternative, but their tightly regulated uptake and consumption again limits scalability. Here, using mathematical models of fatty acid uptake in E. coli as an exemplary case study, we unravel how the cell’s native regulation and program of induction can be engineered to minimise inducer usage. We show that integrating positive feedback loops into the circuitry creates an irreversible metabolic switch, which, requiring only temporary induction, drastically reduces inducer usage. Our proposed switch should be widely applicable, irrespective of the product of interest, and brings closer the realization of scalable and sustainable microbial chemical production.