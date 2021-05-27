Space-time characterization of community noise and sound sources in Accra, Ghana

While not as marketed widely as a tourist destination like its sister nations Egypt and Morocco, Ghana should not be overlooked for traveling. It may still be regarded as a developing country by many, but there is still much to enjoy and explore. Over the years, tourism has slowly boosted business for the arts and crafts industry and the local tour agencies in the capital city of Accra. The people are also known to be warm and friendly and relish having a good time at the beach or at one of the nightclubs at the famous Oxford Street. The most important thing is not to feel like a stranger, but to pace yourself to get used to a local’s way of life. This is crucial if you want to have a good time in Accra. You have come to the right place if you are doing some travel research about the city. Take a look at our list of the many things to do in Accra, Ghana.