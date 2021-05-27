Cancel
A heterogeneous subcontinental mantle under the African–Arabian Plate boundary revealed by boron and radiogenic isotopes

By Samuele Agostini, Paolo Di Giuseppe, Piero Manetti, Carlo Doglioni, Sandro Conticelli
Cover picture for the articleThe northern and northwestern margins of the Arabian Plate are a locus of a diffuse and long-lasting (early Miocene to Pleistocene) Na-alkali basaltic volcanism, sourced in the asthenosphere mantle. The upwelling asthenosphere at the Africa–Arabia margin produces very limited magma volumes in the axial zone. Therefore, portions of hot, fertile mantle continue their eastward migration and are stored at shallower depths under the 100-km thick Arabian lithosphere, which is much thinner than the African one (≈175 km): this causes the occurrence and 20-Ma persistence of magma supply under the study area. Erupted basalts sampled a continuous variation of the mantle source, with a striking correlation among temperature, pressure and isotopic composition shifting between two end members: a 100 km-deep, more depleted source, and a 60 km-deep, more enriched one. In particular, we observed an unusual variation in boron isotopes, which in the oceanic domain does not vary between more depleted and more enriched mantle sources. This study shows that, at least in the considered region, subcontinental mantle is more heterogeneous than the suboceanic one, and able to record for very long times recycling of shallow material.

