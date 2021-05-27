Gene expression and morphological responses of Lolium perenne L. exposed to cadmium (Cd) and mercury (Hg)

Soil contamination with heavy metals is a major problem worldwide, due to the increasing impact mainly caused by anthropogenic activities. This research evaluated the phytoremediation capacity of, Lolium perenne for heavy metals such as cadmium (Cd2+) and mercury (Hg2+), and the effects of these metals on morphology, biomass production, and the changes on gene expression. Seeds of L. perenne were exposed to six concentrations of Cd2+ and Hg2+ in the range of 0 to 25 mg L−1, and two mixtures of Cd2+–Hg2. The Non-Observed Effect Level (NOEL) was established with dose response curves and the expression of specific genes was evaluated applying a commercially available quantitative reverse transcription (RT-qPCR) assay. There was no significant effect when exposing the seeds to Hg2+, for Cd2+ the maximum concentration was established in 0.1 mg L−1, and for the two concentrations of mixtures, there was a negative effect. An increase of expression of genes that regulate antioxidant activity and stress was found when the plant was exposed to heavy metals. Given the high tolerance to metals analyzed that was reflected both, the development of the plant and in its molecular response, these results highlight that L. perenne is a plant with phytoremediator potential.