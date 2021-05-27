Cancel
A long term global daily soil moisture dataset derived from AMSR-E and AMSR2 (2002–2019)

By Panpan Yao, Hui Lu, Jiancheng Shi, Tianjie Zhao, Kun Yang, Michael H. Cosh, Daniel J. Short Gianotti, Dara Entekhabi
Nature.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLong term surface soil moisture (SSM) data with stable and consistent quality are critical for global environment and climate change monitoring. L band radiometers onboard the recently launched Soil Moisture Active Passive (SMAP) Mission can provide the state-of-the-art accuracy SSM, while Advanced Microwave Scanning Radiometer for EOS (AMSR-E) and AMSR2 series provide long term observational records of multi-frequency radiometers (C, X, and K bands). This study transfers the merits of SMAP to AMSR-E/2, and develops a global daily SSM dataset (named as NNsm) with stable and consistent quality at a 36 km resolution (2002–2019). The NNsm can reproduce the SMAP SSM accurately, with a global Root Mean Square Error (RMSE) of 0.029 m3/m3. NNsm also compares well with in situ SSM observations, and outperforms AMSR-E/2 standard SSM products from JAXA and LPRM. This global observation-driven dataset spans nearly two decades at present, and is extendable through the ongoing AMSR2 and upcoming AMSR3 missions for long-term studies of climate extremes, trends, and decadal variability.

www.nature.com
#Soil Management#Soil Salinity#Datasets#Climate Variability#Content Types#Processing Power#Greater Power#Radiometers#Soil Moisture Active#Nnsm#Smap Ssm#Jaxa#Ascat#Tmi#Rfi#Asmr E 2 Tb#C X#Cdf#The European Space Agency#Climate Change Initiative
MathematicsNature.com

Colloidal density control with Bessel–Gauss beams

Optical manipulation of colloidal systems is of high interest for both fundamental studies and practical applications. It has been shown that optically induced thermophoresis and nonlinear interactions can significantly affect the properties of dense colloidal media. However, macroscopic scale phenomena can also be generated at thermal equilibrium. Here, we demonstrate that steady-state variations of particle density can be created over large, three-dimensional regions by appropriately structured external optical fields. We prove analytically and experimentally that an optical vortex beam can dynamically control the spatial density of microscopic particles along the direction of its propagation. We show that these artificial steady-states can be generated at will and can be maintained indefinitely, which can be beneficial for applications such as path clearing and mass transportation.
ScienceNature.com

Vertical and seasonal changes in soil carbon pools to vegetation degradation in a wet meadow on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau

Wet meadows provide opportunities to decrease carbon dioxide (CO2) and methane (CH4) released into the atmosphere by increasing the soil organic carbon (SOC) stored in wetland systems. Although wet meadows serve as the most important and stable C sinks, there has been very few investigations on the seasonal distributions of SOC fractions in high-altitude wet meadows. Here, we studied the effects of four vegetation degradation levels, non-degraded (ND), lightly degraded (LD), moderately degraded (MD), and heavily degraded (HD), on the measured vertical and seasonal changes of SOC and its different fractions. Among these vegetation degradation levels, 0–10 and 10–20 cm soil depths in ND plots had significantly higher SOC contents than the other degradation levels had throughout the year. This is attributed to the relatively greater inputs of aboveground plant litter and richer fine-root biomass in ND plots. Particulate organic carbon (POC) and light fraction organic carbon (LFOC) showed similar vertical and seasonal variations in autumn, reaching a minimum. Moreover, microbial biomass (MBC) and easily oxidizable organic carbon (EOC) contents were highest in summer and the smallest in winter, while dissolved organic carbon (DOC) content was highest in spring and lowest in summer, and were mainly concentrated in the 0–20 cm layer. Pearson correlation analysis indicated that soil properties and aboveground biomass were significantly related to different SOC fractions. The results indicate that vegetation degradation reduces the accumulation of total SOC and its different fractions, which may reduce carbon sink capacity and soil quality of alpine wet meadows, and increase atmospheric environmental pressure. In addition, vegetation biomass and soil characteristics play a key role in the formation and transformation of soil carbon. These results strengthen our understanding of soil C dynamics, specifically related to the different C fractions as affected by vegetation degradation levels and soil depth, in wet meadow systems.
ChemistryPhys.org

Novel compound reveals fundamental properties of smallest carbon nanotubes

Chemical rings of carbon and hydrogen atoms curve to form relatively stable structures capable of conducting electricity and more—but how do these curved systems change when new components are introduced? Researchers based in Japan found that, with just a few sub-atomic additions, the properties can pivot to vary system states and behaviors, as demonstrated through a new synthesized chemical compound.
PhysicsNature.com

Giant phonon anomalies in the proximate Kitaev quantum spin liquid α-RuCl

The Kitaev quantum spin liquid epitomizes an entangled topological state, for which two flavors of fractionalized low-energy excitations are predicted: the itinerant Majorana fermion and the Z2 gauge flux. It was proposed recently that fingerprints of fractional excitations are encoded in the phonon spectra of Kitaev quantum spin liquids through a novel fractional-excitation-phonon coupling. Here, we detect anomalous phonon effects in α-RuCl3 using inelastic X-ray scattering with meV resolution. At high temperature, we discover interlaced optical phonons intercepting a transverse acoustic phonon between 3 and 7 meV. Upon decreasing temperature, the optical phonons display a large intensity enhancement near the Kitaev energy, JK~8 meV, that coincides with a giant acoustic phonon softening near the Z2 gauge flux energy scale. These phonon anomalies signify the coupling of phonon and Kitaev magnetic excitations in α-RuCl3 and demonstrates a proof-of-principle method to detect anomalous excitations in topological quantum materials.
EnvironmentPhys.org

Climate models can predict decadal rainfall variations on Tibetan Plateau

Summer rainfall on the Tibetan Plateau is highly predictable on multiyear timescales in large ensemble predictions, according to a research team led by Zhou Tianjun from the Institute of Atmospheric Physics (IAP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. The study, published in Science Advances, shows evidence that the predictable signal...
Nature.com

Quantum-enhanced nonlinear microscopy

The performance of light microscopes is limited by the stochastic nature of light, which exists in discrete packets of energy known as photons. Randomness in the times that photons are detected introduces shot noise, which fundamentally constrains sensitivity, resolution and speed1. Although the long-established solution to this problem is to increase the intensity of the illumination light, this is not always possible when investigating living systems, because bright lasers can severely disturb biological processes2,3,4. Theory predicts that biological imaging may be improved without increasing light intensity by using quantum photon correlations1,5. Here we experimentally show that quantum correlations allow a signal-to-noise ratio beyond the photodamage limit of conventional microscopy. Our microscope is a coherent Raman microscope that offers subwavelength resolution and incorporates bright quantum correlated illumination. The correlations allow imaging of molecular bonds within a cell with a 35 per cent improved signal-to-noise ratio compared with conventional microscopy, corresponding to a 14 per cent improvement in concentration sensitivity. This enables the observation of biological structures that would not otherwise be resolved. Coherent Raman microscopes allow highly selective biomolecular fingerprinting in unlabelled specimens6,7, but photodamage is a major roadblock for many applications8,9. By showing that the photodamage limit can be overcome, our work will enable order-of-magnitude improvements in the signal-to-noise ratio and the imaging speed.
ChemistryNature.com

Simulation and surface topology of activity of pyrazoloquinoline derivatives as corrosion inhibitor on the copper surfaces

In the present study, corrosion inhibition performances of some pyrazolo [3,4-b] quinoline-3,5-dione derivatives against the corrosion of copper metal were investigated using B3LYP/6-311++g(d,p) calculation level in aqueous media. Additionally, interaction energies were calculated for all the pyrazoloquinoline derivatives compounds. In the calculations it is observed that studied molecules adsorb on metal surface with the help of electron donor heteroatoms in their molecular structures. Chemical thermodynamic parameters regarding the interaction between inhibitor molecule and copper surface were estimated and discussed. Density of the electron profile analysis and chemical electrostatic potential of nuclear charges in the molecule were applied to consider the nature of a number of probable interactions between Cu metal surface and inhibitors in terms of bond critical point (BCP). Calculated quantum chemical parameters showed that the pyrazoloquinoline derivatives including the OH and NO2 exhibit high inhibition performance.
ChemistryNature.com

A fundamental viewpoint on the hydrogen spillover phenomenon of electrocatalytic hydrogen evolution

Hydrogen spillover phenomenon of metal-supported electrocatalysts can significantly impact their activity in hydrogen evolution reaction (HER). However, design of active electrocatalysts faces grand challenges due to the insufficient understandings on how to overcome this thermodynamically and kinetically adverse process. Here we theoretically profile that the interfacial charge accumulation induces by the large work function difference between metal and support (∆Φ) and sequentially strong interfacial proton adsorption construct a high energy barrier for hydrogen transfer. Theoretical simulations and control experiments rationalize that small ∆Φ induces interfacial charge dilution and relocation, thereby weakening interfacial proton adsorption and enabling efficient hydrogen spillover for HER. Experimentally, a series of Pt alloys-CoP catalysts with tailorable ∆Φ show a strong ∆Φ-dependent HER activity, in which PtIr/CoP with the smallest ∆Φ = 0.02 eV delivers the best HER performance. These findings have conclusively identified ∆Φ as the criterion in guiding the design of hydrogen spillover-based binary HER electrocatalysts.
Industrydrought.gov

A Strategy for the National Coordinated Soil Moisture Monitoring Network

Executive Committee of the National Coordinated Soil Moisture Monitoring Network. A Strategy for the National Coordinated Soil Moisture Monitoring Network (5.98 MB) The National Coordinated Soil Moisture Monitoring Network (NCSMMN) is a collaborative effort among federal agencies, soil moisture scientists, state mesonet operators, and others to plan for and support nationally-coordinated soil moisture monitoring, data assimilation, and product development. As a key milestone of this effort, and in direct response to the requirement in the NIDIS Reauthorization Act of 2018 (P.L. 115-423) for a national soil moisture strategy, NIDIS and its partners prepared this document, with the goal of identifying a roadmap forward and the resources needed to implement a coordinated national network that will provide high-quality, nationwide soil moisture information for the public good.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Long term outcomes of the French ASTIS systemic sclerosis cohort using the global rank composite score

Two randomised trials (ASTIS, SCOT) of Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (AHSCT) versus monthly Cyclophosphamide for severe Systemic Sclerosis (SSc) patients used similar inclusion criteria, but different primary endpoints: event-free-survival (EFS) at 24 months in ASTIS versus the global rank composite score (GRCS) at 54 months in SCOT. Here we analysed the French ASTIS cohort (n = 49) outcome using the same GRCS endpoint as reported in SCOT. All patients, randomised to AHSCT (n = 26) or Cyclophosphamide (n = 23), were evaluated for the non-parametric GRCS endpoint based on: death, EFS, forced vital capacity (FVC), Health Assessment Questionnaire Disability Index (HAQ-DI) and modified Rodnan skin score (mRSS) at 60 months. Secondary endpoints were: EFS, overall survival (OS), HAQ DI and organ status. In intention-to-treat analysis, the GRCS demonstrated superiority for AHSCT (median: 9 versus −19, p = 0.018), mRSS (Δ mRSS: −16 versus −9, p = 0.02), and HAQ-DI (ΔHAQ-DI: −0.89 versus −0.2, p = 0.05) with no significant difference in OS, EFS, lung, heart and kidney function between the groups. In conclusion, this study demonstrates long term benefits of non-myeloablative AHSCT when assessed by the five longitudinal measures within GRCS affording direct primary endpoint comparison between ASTIS and SCOT.
ScienceNature.com

Discovery and characterization of a new type of domain wall in a row-wise antiferromagnet

Antiferromagnets have recently moved into the focus of application-related research, with the perspective to use them in future spintronics devices. At the same time the experimental determination of the detailed spin texture remains challenging. Here we use spin-polarized scanning tunneling microscopy to investigate the spin structure of antiferromagnetic domain walls. Comparison with spin dynamics simulations allows the identification of a new type of domain wall, which is a superposition state of the adjacent domains. We determine the relevant magnetic interactions and derive analytical formulas. Our experiments show a pathway to control the number of domain walls by boundary effects, and demonstrate the possibility to change the position of domain walls by interaction with movable adsorbed atoms. The knowledge about the exact spin structure of the domain walls is crucial for an understanding and theoretical modelling of their properties regarding, for instance, dynamics, response in transport experiments, and manipulation.
ScienceNature.com

Multication perovskite 2D/3D interfaces form via progressive dimensional reduction

Many of the best-performing perovskite photovoltaic devices make use of 2D/3D interfaces, which improve efficiency and stability – but it remains unclear how the conversion of 3D-to-2D perovskite occurs and how these interfaces are assembled. Here, we use in situ Grazing-Incidence Wide-Angle X-Ray Scattering to resolve 2D/3D interface formation during spin-coating. We observe progressive dimensional reduction from 3D to n = 3 → 2 → 1 when we expose (MAPbBr3)0.05(FAPbI3)0.95 perovskites to vinylbenzylammonium ligand cations. Density functional theory simulations suggest ligands incorporate sequentially into the 3D lattice, driven by phenyl ring stacking, progressively bisecting the 3D perovskite into lower-dimensional fragments to form stable interfaces. Slowing the 2D/3D transformation with higher concentrations of antisolvent yields thinner 2D layers formed conformally onto 3D grains, improving carrier extraction and device efficiency (20% 3D-only, 22% 2D/3D). Controlling this progressive dimensional reduction has potential to further improve the performance of 2D/3D perovskite photovoltaics.
ChemistryNature.com

Ultrasonic activation of inert poly(tetrafluoroethylene) enables piezocatalytic generation of reactive oxygen species

Controlled generation of reactive oxygen species (ROS) is essential in biological, chemical, and environmental fields, and piezoelectric catalysis is an emerging method to generate ROS, especially in sonodynamic therapy due to its high tissue penetrability, directed orientation, and ability to trigger in situ ROS generation. However, due to the low piezoelectric coefficient, and environmental safety and chemical stability concerns of current piezoelectric ROS catalysts, novel piezoelectric materials are urgently needed. Here, we demonstrate a method to induce polarization of inert poly(tetrafluoroethylene) (PTFE) particles (
AgricultureNature.com

Nitrogen and phosphorus fertilization consistently favor pathogenic over mutualistic fungi in grassland soils

Ecosystems across the globe receive elevated inputs of nutrients, but the consequences of this for soil fungal guilds that mediate key ecosystem functions remain unclear. We find that nitrogen and phosphorus addition to 25 grasslands distributed across four continents promotes the relative abundance of fungal pathogens, suppresses mutualists, but does not affect saprotrophs. Structural equation models suggest that responses are often indirect and primarily mediated by nutrient-induced shifts in plant communities. Nutrient addition also reduces co-occurrences within and among fungal guilds, which could have important consequences for belowground interactions. Focusing only on plots that received no nutrient addition, soil properties influence pathogen abundance globally, whereas plant community characteristics influence mutualists, and climate influence saprotrophs. We show consistent, guild-level responses that enhance our ability to predict shifts in soil function related to anthropogenic eutrophication, which can have longer-term consequences for plant communities.
ScienceScience Now

Postmelting hydrogen enrichment in the oceanic lithosphere

The large range of H2O contents recorded in minerals from exhumed mantle rocks has been challenging to interpret, as it often records a combination of melting, metasomatism, and diffusional processes in spatially isolated samples. Here, we determine the temporal variations of H2O contents in pyroxenes from a 24-Ma time series of abyssal peridotites exposed along the Vema fracture zone (Atlantic Ocean). The H2O contents of pyroxenes correlate with both crustal ages and pyroxene chemistry and increase toward younger and more refractory peridotites. These variations are inconsistent with residual values after melting and opposite to trends often observed in mantle xenoliths. Postmelting hydrogen enrichment occurred by ionic diffusion during cryptic metasomatism of peridotite residues by low-degree, volatile-rich melts and was particularly effective in the most depleted peridotites. The presence of hydrous melts under ridges leads to widespread hydrogen incorporation in the oceanic lithosphere, likely lowering mantle viscosity compared to dry models.
ChemistryNature.com

In situ plant materials hyperspectral imaging by multimodal scattering near-field optical microscopy

Plant cells are elaborate three-dimensional polymer nano-constructs with complex chemistry. The bulk response of plants to light, in the far-field, is ultimately encoded by optical scattering from these nano-constructs. Their chemical and physical properties may be acquired through their interaction with a modulated nano-tip using scattering scanning near-field optical microscopy. Here, using this technique, we present 20 nm spatial resolution mechanical, spectral and optical mappings of plant cell walls. We first address the problem of plant polymers tracking through pretreatment and processing. Specifically, cellulose and lignin footprints are traced within a set of delignified specimen, establishing the factors hindering complete removal of lignin, an important industrial polymer. Furthermore, we determine the frequency dependent dielectric function \({\epsilon }(\omega)={(n+ik)}^{2}\) of plant material in the range 28 ≤ ω ≤ 58 THz, and show how the environmental chemical variation is imprinted in the nanoscale variability of n and k. This nanometrology is a promise for further progress in the development of plant-based (meta-)materials.
ScienceNature.com

Comparison of dynamic flow interaction methods between pipe system and overland in urban flood analysis

Urban flooding can be predicted by using different modeling approaches. This study considered different methods of modeling the dynamic flow interactions between pipe systems and surface flooding in urban areas. These approaches can be divided into two categories based on surface runoff collection units. This paper introduces a new hydrodynamic model that couples the storm water management model and the 2D overland model. The model’s efficiency was validated based on the aforementioned experimental dataset; agreement was verified by correlation values above 0.6. Additionally, this study used different approaches and compared their accuracy in predicting flooding patterns. The results show that the use of sub-catchments to model the collection of surface runoff was not predictive of the inundation process, indicating a lower goodness of fit with the recorded values than that of adopting cells. Moreover, to determine which method of adopting cells to collect runoff could better predict rainstorm-induced inundation, an error and correlation analysis was conducted. The analysis found low error and high correlation, suggesting that inundation can be effectively predicted by the new approaches. Ultimately, this study contributes to existing work on numerical analysis of the interaction methods of urban flooding.
ChemistryNature.com

A multi-technique approach to understanding delithiation damage in LiCoO thin films

We report on the delithiation of LiCoO2 thin films using oxalic acid (C2H2O4) with the goal of understanding the structural degradation of an insertion oxide associated with Li chemical extraction. Using a multi-technique approach that includes synchrotron radiation X-ray diffraction, scanning electron microscopy, micro Raman spectroscopy, photoelectron spectroscopy and conductive atomic force microscopy we reveal the balance between selective Li extraction and structural damage. We identify three different delithiation regimes, related to surface processes, bulk delithiation and damage generation. We find that only a fraction of the grains is affected by the delithiation process, which may create local inhomogeneities. However, the bulk delithiation regime is effective to delithiate the LCO film. All experimental evidence collected indicates that the delithiation process in this regime mimics the behavior of LCO upon electrochemical delithiation. We discard the formation of Co oxalate during the chemical extraction process. In conclusion, the chemical route to Li extraction provides additional opportunities to investigate delithiation while avoiding the complications associated with electrolyte breakdown and simplifying in-situ measurements.
Ames, IANewswise

Sensing what plants sense: Integrated framework helps scientists explain biology and predict crop performance

Newswise — AMES, Iowa – Scientists have invested great time and effort into making connections between a plant’s genotype, or its genetic makeup, and its phenotype, or the plant’s observable traits. Understanding a plant’s genome helps plant biologists predict how that plant will perform in the real world, which can be useful for breeding crop varieties that will produce high yields or resist stress.
ChemistryNature.com

Deep-red circularly polarised luminescent C derivatives

Optically active fullerenes, including C60 and C70 derivatives carrying organic substituents, are used in a range of applications because of their unique spectroscopic, catalytic, and chiral recognition properties. However, their inherent photoexcited chirality is yet to be elucidated because of their very poor fluorescence quantum yield (Φf). We synthesised a new chiral C70 derivative, X70A, with 20% yield, by reacting bis-borylated xanthene with C70 in a one-step double addition reaction, followed by a successful optical resolution. The isolation of two separate X70A enantiomers was confirmed by mirror-image circular dichroism spectroscopy in the range of 300–750 nm. In toluene, the enantiomeric pair of X70A clearly revealed mirror-image circularly polarised luminescence (CPL) spectra with a high |glum| value of 7.0 ×  10−3 at 690 nm. The first fullerene-based deep-red CPL of X70A should provide a new guideline for the design of chiral nanocarbon materials.