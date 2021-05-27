Cause analysis of PM pollution during the COVID-19 lockdown in Nanning, China

Lindsey Graham: Sanctions needed to learn origins of COVID-19 WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham said Tuesday afternoon that the world isn't going learn about the origins of COVID-19 without first sanctioning the Chinese into cooperating with the world. Graham was asked about the Biden's administration request for intelligence agencies to investigate the possibility that COVID-19 escaped from a lab in Wuhan, China on Fox News' America Reports Tuesday afternoon. He said that he did not think that the intelligence agencies would be able to determine whether the virus originated in a lab without transparency from the Chinese government and that transparency would only come under international pressure. "I don't think, without sanctions, without international pressure, they're ever going to help," Graham said. "So you can look at this until you turn blue in the face. The only way China is going to respond is when the world makes them respond. So sanctions led by the United States, embraced by the world, I think would get us to where we need to go. Now I intend to introduce those sanctions relatively soon.”