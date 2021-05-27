Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Cause analysis of PM pollution during the COVID-19 lockdown in Nanning, China

By Zhaoyu Mo, Jiongli Huang, Zhiming Chen, Bin Zhou, Kaixian Zhu, Huilin Liu, Yijun Mu, Dabiao Zhang, Shanshan Wang
Nature.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo analyse the cause of the atmospheric PM2.5 pollution that occurred during the COVID-19 lockdown in Nanning, Guangxi, China, a single particulate aerosol mass spectrometer, aethalometer, and particulate Lidar coupled with monitoring near-surface gaseous pollutants, meteorological conditions, remote fire spot sensing by satellite and backward trajectory models were utilized during 18–24 February 2020. Three haze stages were identified: the pre-pollution period (PPP), pollution accumulation period (PAP) and pollution dissipation period (PDP). The dominant source of PM2.5 in the PPP was biomass burning (BB) (40.4%), followed by secondary inorganic sources (28.1%) and motor vehicle exhaust (11.7%). The PAP was characterized by a large abundance of secondary inorganic sources, which contributed 56.1% of the total PM2.5 concentration, followed by BB (17.4%). The absorption Ångström exponent (2.2) in the PPP was higher than that in the other two periods. Analysis of fire spots monitored by remote satellite sensing indicated that open BB in regions around Nanning City could be one of the main factors. A planetary boundary layer-relative humidity-secondary particle matter-particulate matter positive feedback mechanism was employed to elucidate the atmospheric processes in this study. This study highlights the importance of understanding the role of BB, secondary inorganic sources and meteorology in air pollution formation and calls for policies for emission control strategies.

www.nature.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central China#Air Filters#Pollution In China#Bb#China1#No2#Yrd#G M3#Thermo Fisher Scientific#Noaa#Pblh#Spm#T Hobbs#Apec#Atmos#Ministry Of Ecology#H Novakov#Thermo Scientific#Pdp#Sugarcane Canesugar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PPP
News Break
Health
News Break
Air Pollution
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Google
Country
China
Related
Congress & CourtsSCNow

Graham Talks China, COVID-19 Origins

Lindsey Graham: Sanctions needed to learn origins of COVID-19 WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham said Tuesday afternoon that the world isn't going learn about the origins of COVID-19 without first sanctioning the Chinese into cooperating with the world. Graham was asked about the Biden's administration request for intelligence agencies to investigate the possibility that COVID-19 escaped from a lab in Wuhan, China on Fox News' America Reports Tuesday afternoon. He said that he did not think that the intelligence agencies would be able to determine whether the virus originated in a lab without transparency from the Chinese government and that transparency would only come under international pressure. "I don't think, without sanctions, without international pressure, they're ever going to help," Graham said. "So you can look at this until you turn blue in the face. The only way China is going to respond is when the world makes them respond. So sanctions led by the United States, embraced by the world, I think would get us to where we need to go. Now I intend to introduce those sanctions relatively soon.”
WorldNature.com

Demographic, psychological, chronobiological, and work-related predictors of sleep disturbances during the COVID-19 lockdown in Italy

The first COVID-19 contagion wave caused unprecedented restraining measures worldwide. In Italy, a period of generalized lockdown involving home confinement of the entire population was imposed for almost two months (9 March–3 May 2020). The present is the most extensive investigation aimed to unravel the demographic, psychological, chronobiological, and work-related predictors of sleep disturbances throughout the pandemic emergency. A total of 13,989 Italians completed a web-based survey during the confinement period (25 March–3 May). We collected demographic and lockdown-related work changes information, and we evaluated sleep quality, insomnia and depression symptoms, chronotype, perceived stress, and anxiety using validated questionnaires. The majority of the respondents reported a negative impact of confinement on their sleep and a delayed sleep phase. We highlighted an alarming prevalence of sleep disturbances during the lockdown. Main predictors of sleep disturbances identified by regression models were: female gender, advanced age, being a healthcare worker, living in southern Italy, confinement duration, and a higher level of depression, stress, and anxiety. The evening chronotype emerged as a vulnerability factor, while morning-type individuals showed a lower predisposition to sleep and psychological problems. Finally, working from home was associated with less severe sleep disturbances. Besides confirming the role of specific demographic and psychological factors in developing sleep disorders during the COVID-19 pandemic, we propose that circadian typologies could react differently to a particular period of reduced social jetlag. Moreover, our results suggest that working from home could play a protective role against the development of sleep disturbances during the current pandemic emergency.
Public HealthPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Malaysia imposes near-total lockdown as COVID-19 cases soar

Malaysia’s prime minister Friday announced a near-total coronavirus lockdown in the country, with social and economic activities to be halted for two weeks to contain a worsening outbreak. Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said the decision to implement the lockdown starting Tuesday came after daily new infections surpassed 8,000 for the...
Public Healthdallassun.com

China hampering investigation into COVID-19: US general

Washington [US], May 27 (ANI): Amid increasing calls for a more thorough probe of COVID-19 origins, the US military's top commander, General Mark Milley has said that the 'cover-up' by Chinese authorities is hampering the investigation into the origins of the virus. In an interview with Fox News, Milley said...
WorldWNCY

Taiwan targets COVID-19 vaccination for 60% of population by Oct

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan aims to cover 60% of its population with at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine by October, the health minister said on Friday, adding that the island’s infection rate was not good, despite its pandemic curbs. Battling a spike in domestic cases, Taiwan announced 555 new...
Public HealthScience Now

The pandemic surge at home is threatening an Indian vaccinemaker’s bid to protect the world

Reporting for this story was supported by the Pulitzer Center. PUNE, INDIA—In a world of have and have-nots, Adar Poonawalla is most decidedly a have, with both abundant personal wealth and a corner on what promises to be a massive supply of one of the world’s most desperately sought commodities: COVID-19 vaccines. Affable but feisty and a fan of bespoke suits, the 40-year-old heads the Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest maker of vaccines. Before the pandemic, the company’s factories in India annually churned out 1.5 billion doses of vaccines—50% more than the next largest producer—to protect against 13 different diseases.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Covid: Lockdown exit ‘hangs in balance’ as experts warn PM of risks in unlocking on 21 June

Plans to lift the final lockdown restrictions across England next month are “in the balance” because so much remains unknown about the spread of the Indian Covid variant, a top scientist has warned. Professor Neil Ferguson, of Imperial College London, said there were still question marks over the 21 June roadmap date for the easing of remaining social distancing curbs.He said government experts were concerned about the transmissibility of the Indian variant. “Step 4 [of the roadmap] is rather in the balance – the data collected in the next two to three weeks will be critical,” he told...
Public HealthKenosha News.com

Businesses shut as Malaysia enters second virus lockdown

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malls and many businesses in Malaysia shuttered Tuesday as the country began its second nationwide lockdown to tackle a worsening surge of the coronavirus that has put its health care system on the verge of collapse. The Southeast Asian nation imposed a partial lockdown on...
Public HealthPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Malaysia's worsening COVID-19 outbreak sparks alarm

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — (AP) — A worsening coronavirus outbreak in Malaysia has sparked alarm and is spilling over into neighboring Thailand, which recently discovered a more infectious variant in its south believed to have come from Malaysia. Malaysia has experienced a rapid climb in new cases since April that...
Worlddallassun.com

COVID-19: WHO renames B.1.617.2 strain as 'Delta variant'

Geneva [Switzerland], June 1 (ANI): The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday renamed the B.1.617.2 variant of the coronavirus, first identified in India, as the 'Delta variant'. In a statement, the WHO said that it convened an expert group that recommended using easy-to-pronounce and non-stigmatising labels for Variants of Interest...
Pharmaceuticalstop1000funds.com

Biases: COVID-19 vaccines and investing in China

Liang Yin from the Thinking Ahead Institute examines omission bias as an explanation for vaccine resistance, and underweighting investments to China. He suggests a framework for overcoming this bias. Recently, I had my first COVID-19 vaccine (Oxford / AstraZeneca) and excitement soon turned to concern as the media linked a...
Public Healthfroggyweb.com

COVID-19 cases in Australia’s Victoria fall on first day of lockdown

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s Victoria state reported four new locally acquired COVID-19 cases on Friday, the first day of a one-week hard lockdown imposed to contain a growing coronavirus outbreak in state capital Melbourne. Victoria, Australia’s second most populous state, entered into the lockdown on Thursday night, due to run...
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Suriname Announces Total Lockdown Due to COVID-19

Suriname on Saturday announced a total lockdown of the country for just over two weeks in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19. The announcement was made by president Chandrikapersad Santokhi who said that his administration has promulgated Code Purple, the worst risk level for the pandemic, for the entire country, and Code Black for the situation in hospitals.
Public HealthVoice of America

Melbourne Extends COVID-19 Lockdown for Another Week

Authorities in Australia’s southern state of Victoria have extended a one-week lockdown for its capital, Melbourne, to contain the spread of a new COVID-19 outbreak. The lockdown was initially imposed across the entire state last week after health officials detected a highly infectious variant of the coronavirus that was rapidly spreading across Victoria state. The latest outbreak has been linked to an overseas traveler who became infected with a variant first detected in India during his mandatory hotel quarantine phase.
Public Healthnewpaper24.com

Components of southern China in lockdown to include Covid-19 mini-outbreak – NEWPAPER24

Components of southern China in lockdown to include Covid-19 mini-outbreak. Authorities within the southern Chinese language province of Guangdong are persevering with to increase fast viral screening and lockdown measures in response to a fast-spreading Covid-19 variant outbreak which erupted from a dim sum cluster final week.State information company Xinhua reported on Tuesday that 38 zones within the provincial capital Guangzhou, the place the mini-outbreak is concentrated, have been locked down, together with your entire Zhongnan neighborhood within the metropolis’s Liwan district. Residences and work areas of all…